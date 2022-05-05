Riot teases Legends of Runeterra World Championship details, reveals paths to qualify

The second LoR Worlds has the potential to become something great.

Riot Games has announced new details for the 2022 Legends of Runeterra World Championship that is slated to take place later this year, while also teasing something potentially big that will get revealed in the near future.

New information for the second Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship was released today by Riot, providing players with key details regarding the paths they can take to earn an invite to Worlds. No official date for LoR Worlds was announced, but Riot did reveal that the Legends of Runeterra World Championship will “take the place of the Seasonal tournament of the season running from Oct. 12 to Dec. 6.”

Paths to LoR Worlds will now include the A Curious Journey season, along with three seasons that will take place between May and October.

A Curious Journey

May 25 to July 19 season

July 20 to Aug. 30 season

Aug. 31 to Oct. 11 season

Within each season, players can earn an invite to LoR Worlds via ranked points from the leaderboard, points earned at a Seasonal tournament, and finishing in the top four at a Seasonal tournament.

The LoR World Championship will contain multiple events that include a regional qualification weekend, a group stage top-16 elimination, and the top-eight finals. In addition to the qualification paths and multiple events, an official LoR Worlds patch will take place “a few weeks in advance of the Regional Qualification weekend,” according to Riot.

Specific dates and times are in the works, according to Riot, along with prize pool and broadcast information.