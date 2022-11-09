Live LCK 2023 roster tracker

The League of Legends competitive season is coming to an end after more than 10 months of action. South Korea has returned to the top of the world, with DRX taking the 2022 World Championship in what was one of the greatest Cinderella stories in esports history.

For the other teams, however, it’s time to go back to square one and plan for the upcoming 2023 season. With how successful Korea was as a region internationally, we might see plenty of big names moving as the LCK players will be among the hottest agents in the offseason.

Top teams will be looking to adjust and make minor tweaks to their roster, while the mid-tier pack will be trying to make sure they can stick with the best teams in the league. With the free agency period officially starting on Nov. 21, here are all of the reported and official roster moves of the 2023 LCK offseason.

DRX

No reported/official moves so far.

DWG KIA

No reported/official moves so far.

Fredit BRION

Oct. 31: Jungler UmTi announces free agency.

Gen.G

No reported/official moves so far.

Hanwha Life

No reported/official moves so far.

KT Rolster

Nov. 6: Coach Acorn leaves KT, replaced by former Cloud9 coach and Riot Games analyst RapidStar.

Kwangdong Freecs

Sep. 21: The Freecs parts ways with head coach Cain, appoints cvMax as the new head coach

Oct 23: The Freecs parts ways with bot laner player Leo

Nov. 1: Former Gen.G head coach oDin is appointed new director of Kwangdong Freecs.

Liiv SANDBOX

Oct. 16: Liiv SANDBOX released head coach Micro and coaches Hoker, Travel, and PawN ahead of the offseason.

Oct 17: Ryu appointed head coach of Liiv SANDBOX

NS RedForce

No reported/official moves so far.

T1