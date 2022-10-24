Kwangdong Freecs part ways with bot laner Leo

The ADC player will have to look for a new home for the 2023 season.

South Korean bot laner Han “Leo” Gyeo-re has left Kwangdong Freecs, according to an official announcement made by the team on Twitter.

The 22-year-old joined the organization in April 2021, becoming the starting ADC for Afreeca Freecs. During the 2021 LCK Summer Split, Leo and his team achieved a sixth-place finish in the regular season as well as in playoffs. Together with the support Lehends, they were a strong bot lane duo.

[Farewall Leo]



광동 프릭스 LoL 팀 원거리 딜러 'Leo' 한겨레 선수와의 계약이 종료되었습니다.

그간 팀을 위해 보여준 노고에 깊은 감사 드리며, 앞으로의 행보를 항상 응원하겠습니다.



Unfortunately, Afreeca Freecs, which was renamed Kwangdong Freecs in the off-season, picked up former T1 ADC player Teddy for the 2022 season. This meant that Leo would be relegated to the substitute ADC role, and throughout the year, he has never played an official match.

“We officially announce the contract with Han ‘Leo’ kyeore has ended,” Kwangdong Freecs said. “Thank you for the hard work that Leo has shown for the team, and we will always support Leo in the future.”

Leo started off his professional career on SK Telecom T1, where he stayed as a sub for almost two years. Despite being a sub, he was able to play some games on stage during the 2018 LCK Summer Split.

After that, he joined SANDBOX Gaming at the end of 2019 and played as the starting ADC for the team for more than one year, until the end of the LCK 2021 spring when he left to join Afreeca Freecs.