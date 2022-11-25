Hanwha Life adds 2 veterans to complete LCK superteam

We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season.

Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.

‘Clid’, a veteran player with a high level of understanding of the game, and ‘Life’, who will add synergy to the team with stable supporting skills, have joined HLE. This 2023 is the season to move toward new goals and take on new colors. pic.twitter.com/pb2G9Ftfhk — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) November 25, 2022

Clid has been bouncing between the LCK and the LPL ever since he started his competitive career. He made a name for himself in the LPL back in 2017 when he was playing for JD Gaming. He later played for SK Telecom T1 and Gen.G between 2019 and 2021, before going back to FunPlus Phoenix at the beginning of 2022.

In his stint with FPX, Clid was only able to achieve a ninth and an eighth-place finish in the LPL 2022 splits.

Clid will reunite with Life as the two were on the Gen.G lineup in 2020 and 2021. After both were dropped at the end of the season, Life went on to join KT Rolster, achieving the best result of fifth in the 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs.

Hanwha Life rebuilt its roster from scratch and is looking to go big in 2023. With these pickups, the org is the undisputed winner of the LCK offseason. That being said, we will have to wait a little longer to see the super team in action.