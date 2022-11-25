Hanwha Life signs 2 World Champions to its League roster for 2023

With this move confirmed, Hanwha Life Esports has become the big winner of the 2022 LCK offseason.

After bringing in former EDward Gaming and 2021 World Champion ADC Park “Viper” Do-hyeon to the League of Legends roster on Nov. 22, Hanwha Life Esports confirmed today that former DRX’s top laner and mid laner Hwang “Kingen” Sung-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo will be joining for the 2023 season.

#HLE #Official #Announcement

Hwang ’Kingen’ Sung-hoon, winner of the 2022 World Championship, and Kim ‘Zeka’ Geon-woo will join Hanwha Life Esports. We sincerely welcome ‘Kingen,’ who has strong ability in a team fight, and ‘Zeka’, who is a versatile player with super plays. pic.twitter.com/HGYSIF2OmZ — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) November 25, 2022

The two are the most recent world champions, having beaten T1 in one of the closest final series in League history. Both Kingen and Zeka were fundamental players in DRX’s miracle run: the top laner earned MVP in the grand final while Zeka made a name for himself for carrying his team and solo killing world-class players like EDG’s mid laner Lee “Scout” Ye-chan.

[Rumors]

HLE's mid laner is down to 2 candidates:



Scout or Zeka — Jh21 (@JHYooHoo) November 22, 2022

Before the announcement was made, there were rumors regarding who would join Hanwha Life and Viper to create the super roster. Aside from Zeka, Scout was also considered for the mid lane position, but according to former Griffin head coach Han “H Dragon” Sang-yong, Zeka was deemed the better player.

H Dragon

"HLE signed their plan A players."

"They thought Zeka is better than Scout."

"How could their plan A be a player did not even decide to be an FA? HLE's plan A was Canyon last year. They just do that." — Rumorman (@Mr_Rumor_) November 25, 2022

With top lane, mid lane, and ADC positions locked in, Hanwha Life has the jungle and the support position left to lock in. There have been various reports and rumors that suggest that former FunPlus Phoenix jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and world-class support Kim “Life” Jeong-min are the two candidates that will complete the roster. That being said, we will have to wait a little more to see whether the super roster will become a reality.