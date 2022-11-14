T1 parts ways with League of Legends general manager Polt

He will leave the organization after two years of service.

Earlier today, South Korean esports organization T1 officially parted ways with general manager Choi “Polt” Seong-hun

The Korean personality joined T1 at the end of 2020, coming in as the League of Legends general manager together with head coach Yang “Daeny” Dae-in and coach Lee “Zefa” Jae-min who worked for DWG KIA during that year.

금일부로 T1 League of Legends 'Polt' 최성훈 단장과의 여정을 마무리하게 되었습니다. T1은 'Polt’ 최성훈 단장에게 진심으로 감사드리며 'Polt’ 최성훈 감독의 새로운 도전을 끝까지 응원하겠습니다. 그동안의 성원과 지지에 감사드립니다. pic.twitter.com/4w8CnSk4y2 — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) November 14, 2022

T1 was only able to achieve a fourth-place finish in the 2021 LCK Spring Splut, but the slow start the team had in Summer forced the organization to fire Zefa and Daeny after only seven months. As a result, Polt ended up covering a dual role within T1, being both a manager and the head coach.

Despite a better showing this year, with a perfect 18-0 split in the Spring Split, some T1 fans were still disappointed by the second place at MSI and, once again, a bad start in the Summer Split.

A minority also dispatched a truck with a message publically blaming T1’s inexperienced coaching staff. “Incompetent head coach. Coach who’ve demoted agreed his package of ability. The answer is: hire coaches who won Worlds,” a message read, according to a translation on Reddit.

The discontent forced the organization into making some changes to its coaching staff ahead of Worlds 2022. Academy team’s coach Sky was brought up and former T1 jungler Bengi, who was working within T1 as a coach, was promoted to interim head coach, with Polt going back to being a general manager only.

The decision turned out to be successful. T1 looked significantly better at Worlds 2022 and fought their way to the finals, before losing to the underdog DRX.

There has been no confirmation on who is going to replace Polt as T1’s new general manager. With the League season coming to an end, teams will now also have the chance to make changes to their roster.

The free agency period is starting on Nov. 21. If you want to see what’s happening in the Korean League, you can check out our LCK live roster tracker.