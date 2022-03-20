T1 finish LCK Spring Split undefeated with perfect 18-0; Faker shines on Veigar

T1 ended their regular season without losing a single series and with a phenomenal 18-0 record after defeating DRX for the LCK 2022 Spring Split today. This is the first time in LCK history that a team ended a split without dropping a single series, making it a remarkable moment in the game’s esports history.

T1 were building up to a perfect split in their stellar campaign this year, breaking their own record of most LCK wins in a split at 14-0 earlier this month. T1 set the record in 2015, still under the SK Telecom T1 banner. Though T1 are already a force to be reckoned with, Faker and the young guns will be looking to expand T1’s international dominance this year, and they showcased fantastic adaptability and impeccable macros throughout the tournament.

THE PERFECT REGULAR SEASON! pic.twitter.com/fnRzDop7Hy — LoL Esports (@lolesports) March 20, 2022

The first game against DRX had a relatively calm early match, with both teams trying to gauge their opponents leading into the mid game. DRX secured a few kills to get a lead in the game, but T1 skillfully nullified that advantage by taking turrets. T1 pulled up the match’s tempo by getting some picks on the enemy to build their lead in the game. DRX secured their first dragon, but it didn’t stop T1 from winning teamfights in the mid game with enormous poke damage from Zeus’ Jayce.

After securing a monumental lead, T1 played smart and baited the opponents into bad teamfights near objectives. The team secured all dragons to get the Cloud Soul and become unstoppable in the match. They won another crucial teamfight in the enemy jungle and marched through the mid lane to finish game one in style.

Faker locked his first-ever Veigar on the stage to kick off the next match. His predator Veigar wreaked havoc throughout the Rift. Compared to the first match, this one looked messier and full of early game teamfights. T1 looked sharper than DRX, converting many of their roams to kills, and got a solid lead in the match after Zeus’ Irelia secured a solo-kill on Kingen’s Gnar. DRX bounced back by countering most of T1’s aggression, but they couldn’t match their opponents. T1 always came ahead in skirmishes and continued to win teamfights and secure dragons, leading them to the Baron and another won teamfight to end the series on a convincing note.

LCK 2022 Spring Split playoffs start on March 23, 2022, with DWG KIA facing Fredit BRION.

