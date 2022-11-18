Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong has signed a new contract with T1’s League of Legends division and will continue as the head coach in 2023.

The legendary former jungler has been announced today as the team’s head coach heading into the next season, while two other coaches, Kim “Moment” Ji-hwan and Kim “Asper” Tae-gi, bid farewell to the organization.

2023 시즌 T1 리그 오브 레전드 팀을 이끌 'Bengi' 배성웅 감독님을 소개합니다!



A big WELCOME to 'Bengi' who will lead the T1 League of Legends team as head coach for the upcoming 2023 season!#T1WIN #T1Fighting #T1withBengi pic.twitter.com/2aK2a7JRVn — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) November 18, 2022

For Bengi, this won’t be entirely new since the 28-year-old became the interim head coach on Sept. 4 following the team’s second-place finish in the 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs. Bengi led T1 into Worlds 2022, where the team reached the finals for the fifth time in its history but were defeated by DRX.

Before Bengi’s arrival to the team in September, Choi “Polt” Seong-hun was the team’s head coach and became a general manager after Bengi joined. He also parted ways the organization on Nov. 13.

With Bengi taking over the role of the head coach and three other staff leaving, it’s likely that T1 is reconstructing its League coaching staff ahead of the next season. In terms of the roster itself, no rumors have indicated anyone is leaving.

What will change, however, is the LCK’s format next season. The competition will be adding a double-elimination bracket for the playoffs and integrated rosters.