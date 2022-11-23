DWG KIA welcomes former Worlds finalist as new League coach

After finalizing its LCK 2023 roster with two sensational signings, DWG KIA is also welcoming a new head coach, Gang “GorillA” Beom-hyeon. The team confirmed the signing on social media today.

The former Worlds finalist counts more than seven years of experience as a competitive player, having played on teams like NaJin White Shield, ROX Tigers, Longzhu Gaming, and SANDBOX Gaming. GorillA also spent eight months on Misfits Gaming in Europe. Following his retirement in 2020, GorillA spent time on the analyst and caster desk for the LCK broadcasts over the last year and a half.

[Announcement: Welcome]



DWG KIA announces Gang ‘GorillA’ Beom-hyeon will join as the new coach for DWG KIA LCK team. We ask for your support that he may embark on this new journey and create positive synergy with the team.#DWGKIA #Welcome_GorillA pic.twitter.com/0ykVAPkQQZ — DWG KIA (@DWGKIA) November 23, 2022

This means that it will be GorillA’s first stint as a coach, making his official debut in the LCK 2023 Spring Split.

On Nov. 16, DWG KIA parted ways with its 2022 coaching staff, including athletic director Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun, head coach Yang “Daeny” Dae-in, and coach Lee “Zefa” Jae-min, marking the start of something new.

GorillA’s arrival essentially ends the offseason for DWG KIA, which has now completed its lineup for the upcoming season. The team consists of top laner Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu, mid laner Heo “ShowMaker” Su, bot laner Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, and support Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-gyu.

With such a stacked roster and GorillA’s guidance, the squad are looking to bounce back after being the first LCK team to exit from Worlds 2022.