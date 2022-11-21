LCK team parts ways with 4 players ahead of 2023 season

Looks like the team is going through a major rebuild.

After a disappointing 2022 LCK Summer Split that ended with a ninth-place finish, Fredit BRION is making major changes to its roster for the upcoming season.

On Nov. 20, Fredit BRION officially parted ways with four of its players from this year’s roster. Top laners Choi “Sw0rd” Sung-won and Park “Morgan” Ru-han, mid laner Kim “Lava” Tae-hun, and support Yu “Delight” Hwan-jung have all been released by the organization, as well as coach Kim “Kite” Yong-yeon who was part of BRION’s Challengers League team.

[Official] Fredit BRION parts ways with top laners Choi "Sw0rd" Sung-won and Park "Morgan" Ru-han, mid laner Kim "Lava" Tae-hun, and support Yu "Delight" Hwan-jung@Brionesports #LCK pic.twitter.com/3nWfWDIWgR — KORIZON (@KorizonEsports) November 21, 2022

On the other hand, however, the organization retained two members of its coaching staff—head coach Choi “Edgar” Woo-beom and coach Lee “Drinker” Seung-hoo—and the two have extended their contracts until 2025, according to the Global Contract Database.

ADC player Park “Hena” Jeung-hwan is the only contracted player left currently from the 2022 roster, and it seems like BRION is going for a major rebuild around him.

Ever since the team joined the LCK franchise in 2021, Fredit BRION has always been at the end of the standings, around ninth or tenth place. The team’s best result achieved was in 2022 Spring, when it managed to get into playoffs with an 8-10 record.

Now that the free agency period has started today Nov. 21, Fredit BRION can officially look to lock its next set of players. With so many talents available this offseason from the LCK, as well as the LCK Challengers League, it will be exciting to see if BRION decides to commit to a lineup of veterans or stronger talents.

If you’re looking to keep up with all the moves from the South Korean league, we have released our own LCK roster tracker.