Kiin signs with KT Rolster as BDD makes return to former LCK squad

Following the departure of top laner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee, mid laner Lee “Aria” Ga-eul, support Kim “Life” Jeong-min, and support Kim “GIDEON” Min-seong yesterday, KT Rolster finalized the new signings of top laner Kim “Kiin” Gi-in and mid laner Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong today.

Kiin and Bdd parted ways with their respective teams yesterday. The Korean top laner left Kwangdong Freecs after being its franchise player for five years, while Bdd left Nongshim RedForce after a disappointing 2022 season. For the latter, this marks the return to KT after the stint he had during the 2019 season.

Aside from Kiin and Bdd, KT currently has three other players under contract: jungler Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan, mid laner Lee “VicLa” Dae-kwang, and bot laner Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram. While Cuzz and Aiming are set to stay as the starting players for the upcoming season, VicLa is rumored to join the North American team FlyQuest, according to journalist Travis Gafford.

Now that four of the five positions are now signed, KT’s only position left open is the support role. That being said, there are no rumors regarding who will end up on the roster.

