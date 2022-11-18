DWG KIA says goodbye to yet another League player as deokdam parts ways

After the recent departure of the two DWG KIA top laners, another League of Legends player has officially left the team today. AD carry Seo “deokdam” Dae-gil leaves DWG KIA after just one season and will now have to look for a new team going into 2023.

[Announcement: Farewell]

안녕하세요 DWG KIA 입니다.

22시즌 DWG KIA의 기둥이 돼주었던 'deokdam' 서대길 선수와의 동행이 종료되었음을 알려드립니다.

DWG KIA가 흔들릴 때, 기댈 수 있는 버팀목이 돼주었고, 묵묵히 그 자리를 빛낸 deokdam 선수에게 아낌없는 박수를 부탁드립니다.

감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/6Ep72ekELF — DWG KIA (@DWGKIA) November 18, 2022

Deokdam landed on DWG KIA after a strong 2021 season with Nongshim RedForce, finishing third in the 2021 LCK Summer Split and fourth in the playoffs.

His consistent playstyle and flexibility allowed him to replace Ghost who was more of a utility carry in the team. With him, DWG KIA hoped to have more carries on the board that could be played around.

In the 2022 season, deokdam and DWG KIA achieved a third-place finish in the LCK Spring Split, a fourth-place in the summer, and participated in the League of Legends World Championship as Korea’s third seed.

Despite qualifying for the knockout stage, DWG KIA were eliminated by Gen.G in the quarterfinals in one of the closest and most exciting series of the tournament.

Deokdam’s departure from DWG KIA is the latest move of a series of changes that points to a major rebuild for the 2023 season.

The top lane and the ADC spots are now vacant, and the organization is also looking to get a new coaching staff. With players like former Gen.G ADC Ruler looking for a new team, the LCK transfer window is looking to become one of the spiciest in recent years.

The player will now have to find a new home when the free agency period officially starts on Nov. 21.