DWG KIA parts ways with top laners Nuguri and Burdol

DWG KIA top laners Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon and Noh ‘Burdol’ Tae-yoon have left the League of Legends team today and are looking for a new home ahead of the 2023 season.

[Announcement: Farewell]



Nuguri 장하권 선수가 FA 신분으로 전환되었습니다. DWG KIA의 2022년을 책임져준 Nuguri 선수에게 무한한 감사를 표하며 앞으로 Nuguri 선수의 앞날에도 좋은 일만 가득하길 바라겠습니다. 감사합니다. #DWGKIA #Thankyou_Nuguri pic.twitter.com/lc3zqoqwcJ — DWG KIA (@DWGKIA) November 16, 2022

The two players have been splitting games on DWG KIA’s roster this year, with Nuguri being the starting top laner for most of the season. That being said, Burdol participated in various crucial matches, such as the LCK Summer Playoffs against T1 and the Regional Finals versus Liiv SANDBOX.

Before joining DWG KIA, Burdol started his competitive career on T1’s academy teams in 2019 before becoming a substitute top laner for Gen.G in the 2021 season, where he got the chance to play at the World Championship. He was picked up at the end of the season by DWG KIA, playing the majority of the Spring Split before Nuguri’s return to the team.

Speaking of Nuguri, this is the second time Nuguri has left the team. He first joined DWG KIA in 2017, bringing the team to their first-ever World Championship in 2019. He later joined FPX for the 2021 season, finishing second in Spring and Summer, but had a terrible experience at Worlds, exiting in groups. The team’s collapse led to Nuguri taking a sabbatical, before rejoining DWG KIA in April.

Currently, there are no confirmations regarding Burdol or Nuguri’s next team. One thing is certain, however: DWG KIA will have to find a new top laner.

While the League offseason has started, players will be able to officially join new teams after the free agency period kicks off on Nov. 21.