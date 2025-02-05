Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the ambitious sequel to the first title, which garnered a niche but substantial following from fans of hardcore medieval realism. If you plan on diving into the game, you might want to get it on Game Pass.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Game Pass status

Unfortunately, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is currently unavailable on Game Pass and there is no indication that it will be added anytime soon. While this is disappointing, there is still a chance for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to launch on Game Pass after a few months. When sales settle down, you could get a cheaper deal to try the game out, and the developers might decide to make it readily available to players who are hesitant about trying out the genre.

KCD2 was released on Feb. 4, 2025, and is currently available on the following platforms.

PC (via Epic Games and Steam)

Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is also Steam Deck-ready, according to the developers.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 editions

While the game isn’t available on Game Pass, you might be interested in the different editions you can purchase. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has two different digital editions.

Standard Edition ($59.99 on PC and $69.99 on Consoles)

($59.99 on PC and $69.99 on Consoles) Gold Edition($69.99 on PC and $79.99 on Consoles)

If you pre-ordered the game, you unlock the “Lion’s Crest” bonus quest on day one. The Gold Edition comes with The Gallant Huntsman’s Kit (includes St. Hubert’s hunting cap, Artemis’ crossbow, and Nimrod’s hunting coat), and the Expansion Pass includes three upcoming expansions and the Shield of Seasons Passing DLC.

Some great collector items. Image via Deep Silver

Meanwhile, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 offers a unique physical edition with several collectibles and bonus items for the most hardcore collectors and enthusiasts. The physical edition of KCD2 costs $199.99, which is a high price but comes with a bunch of goodies. These include:

Everything from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Gold Edition

Henry and Pebbles Statue (12 IN/30 cm)

Coats of Valor enamel pin set

Alley of Kuttenberg: Exclusive Cloth Map

The King’s Rebels: Collectible Cards

Letter of Hope

That’s all you need to know about the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 status on Xbox Game Pass. For more guides, check out the best stats to level early and our in-depth review.

