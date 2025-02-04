Does Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 have multiplayer?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a massive game with a sprawling world where you can do almost anything you put your mind to. It’s so enormous that it feels like it should be shared with your friends to form a little bandit brigade or a mercenary group. Wouldn’t that be something?

We can see why folks are searching to find multiplayer for the game, so let’s dive into the burning question that brought you here and fill you in quickly.

Does Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 feature multiplayer?

Take on seedy bandits or defend your honor against other knights. Image via Warhorse Studios

No, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has no multiplayer. This includes co-op, PvP, or anything you might have hoped for.

The game is completely single-player, with the choices you make and the path you take is your own, though that doesn’t mean it might not have some form of multiplayer in the future. Popular single-player games on Steam like Elder Scrolls: Skyrim have all received multiplayer ages after their release through unofficial mods for the game made by the community, and we expect that while the game won’t get any official multiple support, modders will probably find a way to include it into Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 in the distant future. Considering the runaway success of the game on launch day, it makes sense for modders to go to town.

Of course, that’s no guarantee, but mod support for a game like this is always great, so we expect someone to take a crack at it eventually, even if it’s not perfect to begin with.

How would multiplayer even work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Let’s theory craft a bit and say that multiplayer was officially added to the game; how would it work, and what would we expect to happen?

For this, we looked at other single-player games like Elden Ring that eventually did add some multiplayer component, even though it was an immersive single-player RPG, and what the developers could learn from here.

If we had to guess, any multiplayer would be purely combat-related. We doubt you’d be able to join friends and travel the world, but we can see an arena or even a gladiator mode akin to some other well-known medieval battle games being the main focus. The combat is balanced in a way that multiplayer deathmatches feel possible, and with the wealth of weapon types available, there’s a lot that the developers could do here.

While I’m sure everyone would love to go explore the world and take part in story missions with friends, especially combat-related ones, we don’t think Warhorse Studios would ever officially allow this, as it is clear the devs want people to focus on the immersive story where your decisions affect the balance of their worlds.

