How to complete Handsome Charlie in Kingdom Come 2

As you progress through Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, there are multiple bandits and bandit groups you encounter during your travels. If you have the opportunity to speak with Gules, he’ll point you in the direction of several notable groups, such as the one led by Handsome Charlie.

Handsome Charlie is a well-dressed bandit who talks his way into becoming the leader of the group by making exaggerated promises. Gules wants asks you to take out Handsome Charlie, and then bring him back Charlie’s hat if you do eliminate him. The way you go about eliminating Charlie is up to you, and you might be able to beat him at his own game, depending on how you go about it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Handsome Charlie in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Full Handsome Charlie walkthrough in Kingdom Come 2

You can find Handsome Charlie on the northwest portion of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Handsome Charlie has created a camp to the west of Vidlak Pond. If you’ve already been there before, use the fast travel point to get there faster, then you can make your way over to the group. You can reach the camp by heading south and then cutting through the woods to the west, or by following the road north and then making your way south. Both directions are good options in Kingdom Come 2, regardless of how you want to handle Handsome Charlie.

As Gules told you before you accepted the job, Handsome Charlie likely talked up the life of a bandit to the ones he’s working with, which are the charcoal burners. Although they will defend him, they might not enjoy being in his employment or continuing their work as bandits if you eliminate him first. You can sneak through the camp center to find Handsome Charlie and challenge him to a duel, or you can take on everyone inside the camp and then take Charlie’s hat after you defeat him.

Challenging Handsome Charlie in Kingdom Come 2

Talk with Handsome Charlie to challenge him to a duel. Screensshot by Dot Esports

When exploring the charcoal burner’s camp, look for the only character wearing brightly colored clothing and a nice hat. This is Handsome Charlie, and he’s normally close to the northern area. When you find him, immediately begin talking to him, and when you attempt to invite him to a duel, he’ll initially laugh it off. You’ll then have to complete a persuasion check, and the best option is, “You don’t want to look like a coward” to convince him to accept the duel.

It’s a better route than attempting to convince him to save his men, as he doesn’t care about their safety. As a bandit, he’s more interest in the loot, money, and having other people working for him.

If you have high enough success with this attempt, and Handsome Charlie accepts, and the two of you immediately begin dueling. He’s not the greatest fighter, and you can make short work of him. After you defeat him, all the charcoal burners in the camp disperse and run away. You won’t have to fight more, and you can freely loot Handsome Charlie to grab his hat. You’ll need this if you’d like to complete this quest for Gules, similar to when you defeated Canker.

Make sure to grab Charlie’s hat after you defeat him to give to Gules. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll also find a set of keys on Handsome Charlie. Grabbing these keys and looting the chests inside the charcoal burner’s camp is a good idea. You’ll still see the trespassing symbol while you do this, but everyone should have left, and you don’t have to worry about anyone catching you.

Return to Semine and present the hat to Gules when you’re done. Like last time, Gules won’t be able to offer a reward for your work, but you can try keeping Charlie’s hat if you want to hold onto it. You can return to Gules in a day or two and he’ll have another job for you to complete.

