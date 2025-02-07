You can find bandits throughout Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 taking advantage of the ongoing wars to attack innocents on the road. A former bandit wants to give you help by providing you with information on how to track down a band led by someone named Canker.

Gules, the bandit who was attempting to steal from lord Semine during The Jaunt quest, tells you of another band of bandits operating in the area. Unfortunately, he doesn’t know where you can find this group, but he has a handful of clues to tell you that might make your hunt easier. Tracking them down won’t be easy, and after you find them, you can grab Canker’s mace to take back to Gules to prove you completed it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Canker in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Canker steps and tasks in Kingdom Come 2

Canker and his group of bandits have been terrorizing the nearby roads to the south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The region Gules tells you about is in the southern area of the map, below Troskowitz, but east of where you are when you receive the quest in Semine. You can make your way to this forest to try and hunt down Canker, but it’s a large area to locate his camp.

How to find Canker’s camp in Kingdom Come 2

Gules provided a few clues on how you can find Canker’s camp. He knows that Canker ambushes people wandering the roads from Torskowitz to Nebakov. He suggests that you want to be ambushed by these bandits and then learn from where the proper camp would appear. To do this, you can walk back and forth between this area trying to lure out bandits to your location.

Attempting to wait for bandits to ambush you and hoping they find you is a tough call. Alternatively, you can make this much easier for yourself and head straight to the heart of this forest to find Canker’s camp. It should be in the middle of this area, between the roads and along the stream. When you get closer to Canker’s camp, you can ambush these bandits and launch a surprise attack against them, turning the tables on the whole group in Kingdom Come 2.

Make your way to the heart of the forest to find Canker’s camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Breaking up Canker’s gang in Kingdom Come 2

There are five bandits protecting this camp, and one of them is Canker. How you eliminate them is up to you. For my playthrough, I was able to sneak up on the camp and eliminate an unarmored bandit before the rest swarmed my position. I steadily worked on the unarmored bandits, before taking on a heavily armored individual, who used a sword and shield. You may have to wait to take them out last because of how much armor they have, making them the toughest to beat for this Kingdom Come 2 mission.

Grab the mace Canker drops on the ground to complete this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve defeated them all, look for a bandit wearing robes and using a mace in combat. This will be Canker. You can loot as much as you want from the bandits and their camp, but you want to ensure you walk away with his mace. This is the weapon he drops on the ground after he dies, not the one in his inventory when you’re looting his body. If you don’t grab the one on the ground, it doesn’t count for the quest.

When you’ve cleared the camp and grabbed the mace, return to Semine and report you’ve defeated Canker to Gules. He requires you to present him with the mace, but you’ll complete the quest after you hand it to him. He has additional bandits you can take out in Kingdom Come 2, but he needs you to come back after he’s tracked them down.

