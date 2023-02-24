Where to find the keycard in Sons of the Forest

Landing on the Sons of the Forest map will have its fair share of responsibilities. Right from the get-go, players will need to focus on exploring the landscape and find the necessary tools like guns, a rope, or even water.

While searching for this equipment, you’ll also encounter various keycards, some of which will be essential to the game’s story.

Where do you find the keycard in Sons of the Forest?

Marked in a green circle, this keycard is one of the more challenging ones to acquire in Sons of the Forest due to its location. When players arrive at the pointed location, they’ll encounter a digging site, and the keycard won’t even be in sight.

But you don’t need to fret as the keycard is actually located underground, and you’ll have some digging to do. To access the keycard, you’ll need to find a shovel which is located close to the center of the map.

After finding a shovel, you’ll need to search around the site until you stumble upon a white shovel icon. Once you see the shovel sign, start digging until you reveal a door named “Maintenance A.”

Climb down to the bunker, and make your way to the living room with purple lights. The keycard will be sitting right next to the laptop on the table, and you’ll be able to pick it up with the interaction button.

Upon picking up the keycard, it’ll take its place in your inventory as a “Maintenance Keycard.”