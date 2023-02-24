In the latest survival horror game from Endnight Games, Sons of the Forest, players take on a variety of threats on the island including mutants and monsters. However, one of the more urgent issues will be your lack of fresh water. Since you spawn on the edge of a beach, you’ll need to find some drinks or water to keep your character healthy.

There are a couple of different ways to get water, but there’s one method that will ensure you continue to have somewhere to draw from. Here’s what you need to know about how to get water in Sons of the Forest.

Best place to find water early in Sons of the Forest

Screengrab via Endnight Games

When you’re starting out early in Sons of the Forest, you should begin by looting the surrounding beach’s suitcases. These will contain a variety of supplies, including some drinks. There will also be a washed-up grouping of supplies on the edge of the beach near the dead bodies that have been propped up on poles.

However, those drinks won’t last you forever and you should look for a naturally occurring water source before they run out.

Finding a running stream and building a temporary base near it will ensure you have as much water as you need early. There’s no guarantee where one will spawn, but it’s worth considering all rivers run to the ocean, and following the coastline may help.

You can use the GPS to find any rivers by looking for thin blue lines that are branching out around the green areas. This usually means fresh water can be found there, meaning you’ll have a place to return over and over again for water.

Once you find the resources, you’ll be able to collect a water collector and you won’t need to build near a river anymore if you don’t want to.

That’s everything you need to know about finding water in Sons of the Forest.