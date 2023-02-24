How to get a gun in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, players will face a number of deadly enemies.

Like in its predecessor, The Forest, players will face tougher and more dangerous enemies as they advance throughout the game. The longer you survive, the more opponents will come your way, and they will usually be much better equipped and more difficult to take down.

As a result, it’s no surprise that one of the key aspects of the gameplay in Sons of the Forest is upgrading your inventory as time goes on. Otherwise, you will simply have no chance of making it through another night.

Luckily, there are various weapons you can use to defend yourself from the incoming threats in the game. And these range from melee weapons to ranged weapons.

One of the available ranged weapons in Sons of the Forest is a pistol. Finding it isn’t always easy, but don’t worry, we have you covered.

How to get a pistol in Sons of the Forest

To obtain a pistol, you will need to go to the western side of the island to the shore of a small cove where the river runs to the ocean.

There, y look towards the ocean and you should spot a small orange inflatable boat, which will be visible from the shoreline. It will take you a minute or two to swim there, but it’s more than worth it the effort.

Once you reach the boat, you should be able to climb to it via a ladder. There, you will find not only a pistol but also a GPS tracker, which will become a useful tool in your efforts to survive.