It’s been a quiet period for the survival horror genre, with no real major releases in the last year at least. With the arrival of Sons of the Forest, players from around the world are hopping into this large island to face the mutants, monsters, and the elements. To fight against the cold and rain, players will need some kind of shelter if they hope to survive.

Fortunately, there are a variety of shelters available for the player depending on the resources available and the comfort level preferred. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to build a shelter in Sons of the Forest.

What’s the best way to build a shelter in Sons of the Forest?

Screengrab via Endnight Games

If you’re building your first shelter in Sons of the Forest immediately after you spawn onto your first island, then you can make a simple shelter by placing a tarp and then finding a stick to prop it up like a lean-to.

To do this, you need to do the following:

Open your inventory with the “I” key

Equip the tarp from the top right section of your inventory

Place it flat on the ground

Pick up a stick and then left-click on one of the corners of the tarp

Once the stick has been put in place you’ll have a basic structure that will allow you to save and rest for the night. The ease of putting up this shelter means you can have a place to save and rest nearly anywhere that you can find a stick.

To pick up the tarp to be used later, simply hold the “C” key while looking at the tarp to put it back in your inventory.

If you want to build a more permanent shelter, you’ll need to either use the prompts in your resource book or use the free building mode with the customizable logs. You can unlock new recipes for pre-builds when you collect new resources that they require.