Sons of the Forest is a survivor horror sequel to the original The Forest title released in 2017. Similar to the first game, Sons of the Forest drops players on a cannibal-infested island being forced to craft, build, and fight to survive against nightmarish creatures.

Sons of the Forest not only adds more mutated humanoids for players to fear and battle against but also adds several companion NPCs who will aid and follow the player as they progress around the isolated island. One of the most useful and unsettling companions that players can unlock is Virginia.

This helpful NPC can be a massive asset in combat, though can be tricky to track down. If you are looking to add Virginia to your team of survivors, here’s what you should do.

How to get Virginia to be a companion in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest Virginia is a friendly NPC that appears to be halfway through the mutating process. Though with three arms and three legs, it appears that Virginia somehow managed to halt mutation and can remain friendly, even helpful, to the player. Whereas Kelvin is a potential companion relatively early in the game, Virginia will not appear until much later.

In order to obtain Virginia as a companion, players will need to interact with the NPC in a friendly manner. This means not attempting to attack or scare her away, otherwise, Virginia will swiftly escape. Players will know that Virginia has accepted them as she will begin to take a seductive demeanor toward the player.

It should be noted that Virginia despises the cold but thrives in warmer conditions, particularly whenever exposed to the sun. Encountering Virginia during the day or while under the sun will likely only benefit players attempting to woo the potential companion.

How to best use Virginia in Sons of the Forest

Once Virginia joins players as a companion, she will initially be extremely timid during combat with other mutated enemies. Players will need to acclimate Virginia with combat multiple times before she will be willing to join in to assist the player.

After Virginia begins aiding the player in fight sequences, she will quickly become one of the best assets in Sons of the Forest. Given her multiple arms, players can arm Virginia with multiple weapons at once. For the best combination, players can give Virginia both a shotgun and pistol to take out enemies both at close range and from afar.