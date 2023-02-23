Sons of the Forest is the latest survival horror game from Endnight Games, setting players loose on an island filled to the brim with mutants and mysteries. With the news that Sons of the Forest broke Steam on launch day, many players are likely encountering the game for the first time. Those new to the developer are curious if any games came before Sons of the Forest.

This survival horror game looks to take advantage of all the tools available for current-gen game development. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Sons of the Forest is a sequel to any game.

What is Sons of the Forest a sequel of?

Sons of the Forest is the follow-up title to 2014’s The Forest, which had players in a similar situation where they were crash-landed on an unknown island. The story of the first game likely influenced the title of the second, with the entire story of The Forest being based around the main character trying to find their son, who had been taken at the start of the game.

While it’s unclear what connections the two games will have, we already know that Sons of the Forest will take place on an entirely new island. This means that players will come in contact with whole new societies of islanders and mutants that call this new location home. Players who want to see the basis for Sons of the Forest can check out the original, but it doesn’t seem to be required to enjoy the sequel.

Players can enjoy Sons of the Forest immediately, with the game released into Steam early access a few hours ago. That’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Sons of the Forest is a sequel.