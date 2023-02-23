Sons of the Forest is so popular that it crashed Steam immediately upon release

The Forest is one of the most popular survival horror games from the last generation, setting players loose on an island filled with mutants and monsters. It became a hit and now many players are eager for the sequel, Sons of the Forest, which was supposed to release today. But it now appears that the game crashed Steam the second it was released and no one is able to buy it.

The second that the game was released around 12pm CT today, Steam immediately began suffering noticeable glitches. Pages were loading incorrectly or not at all and many sections of the Store were not showing up properly. Now, multiple streamers and players across social media have taken notice, expressing frustration that they can’t play the new game.

Screengrab via Steam

This is likely due to the fact that Sons of the Forest didn’t have any pre-ordering or pre-loading access, with the game releasing for everyone except for a few content creators less than an hour ago. At time of writing, Steam is experiencing considerable issues and various functions relating to the shop, like purchasing Sons of the Forest, are still completely broken.

This is likely a sign that the game is going to be popular when players can actually get in, Steam just has to be able to load it first. Some players are seemingly getting access, so it may depend on where you’re located and how overloaded your local server is. If this problem persists for a while longer, consider coming back when fewer people in your region will be online.

This could have likely been prevented if Endnight Games allowed for pre-orders ahead of release. It’s understandable if it didn’t want to do that in case of delay, but allowing some to purchase the game as late as 48 hours ahead of release could have helped this overload.