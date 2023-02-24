Sons of the Forest map size: How large is it?

Sons of the Forest is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2014 hit survival horror game The Forest. The game follows in the footsteps of its predecessor by continuing the survival horror theme of the first game, only amplified further by the scary prospect of going up against cannibals and mutated creatures while trying to find a reclusive billionaire.

Thankfully, another aspect that Sons of the Forest inherits from its predecessor is its online multiplayer feature. Surviving alone is tough, but playing with a friend might ease the experience. This is a welcome feature, especially with how much more is there to do in Sons of the Forest when you compare it to The Forest.

This is down to the massive map size in Sons of the Forest, which is several times bigger than the map featured in The Forest. With such a huge map size, there are dangers lurking around the corner at every point. Due to this, it would be helpful to know how to save the game to ensure you don’t lose a lot of progress. But how big is the map in this game really?

How large is the map size in Sons of the Forest?

Image via Endnight Games

From what we have seen so far, the map in Sons of the Forest is about five times bigger than the map of its predecessor. It is a huge world populated with flora and fauna, some of which you would rather not encounter. Dangers from wild animals to cannibals to mutants and everything in between litter the world and you will have to make sure your reflexes are on point to survive.

The detailed map also features different types of biomes that vary from area to area, with each location holding secrets just waiting to be discovered. Environments range from thick forests to steep mountains with different terrain types providing different navigation and traversal challenges.

The survival gameplay mechanics from the previous games are improved even further in this game which intertwines seamlessly with the overhauled narrative of this game over The Forest. This is a good thing because the plot of this game runs deep and having a wide variety of terrain with a huge map size provides a lot of time and variety for the plot to build up toward its eventual conclusion.

Sons of the Forest proves to be a unique experience that players everywhere are enjoying. This is evident with over 200,000 players concurrently playing the game on Steam on the day of launch. If you want a spoiler-free, fun experience, there is no time like the present to pick up the game.