Is Sons of the Forest multiplayer?

Sons of the Forest is the latest horror survival game from developer Endnight Games who made the original title The Forest. The sequel seeks to evolve on everything the first game did well, setting players loose on a much larger island filled to the brim with danger. As the game will be horror survival, many players want to know if they can expect the game to feature multiplayer.

When it comes to taking on the mutants and wildlife on this new island, any help you can get can mean the difference between life and death. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Sons of the Forest is multiplayer.

Can you play Sons of the Forest with friends?

Like the original game, Sons of the Forest allows you and your closest eight friends to explore a mysterious island alongside each other.

In your time searching the titular forest, having a friend to watch your back or help collect resources can reduce the work you have to do by half. Fortunately, the game does offer help for single players as well.

Regular P2P servers can support up to eight players, including the host, while larger dedicated servers may be able to support much larger groups. No matter what kind of multiplayer you’re looking for, it’s likely Sons of the Forest will be able to offer it.

Players who are looking for people to play with can take a look at the game’s Discord or Reddit servers.

Playing the game alone doesn’t mean working alone, as the player starts with one companion who’s able to help them collect resources and build structures.