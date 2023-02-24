Sons of The Forest is a survival horror simulation game that sends you to a remote island. While you’re there, you’re supposed to find a missing billionaire, but things turn dark when you realize the island is crawling with cannibals.

To survive, you must build, craft, and collect various resources. What’s more, this open world offers many opportunities for you to customize gameplay. Every choice you make will influence whether you will survive.

Crafting is a large part of survival in Sons of The Forest, and you’ll notice that many of the recipes require specific items that can be found across the island. However, finding them can be pretty challenging. One such item is rope.

So, where can you get rope in Sons of The Forest?

How to get rope in Sons of The Forest, explained

In Sons of The Forest, there are two types of rope: regular rope and zipline rope. Even though they’re sometimes needed for the same recipe, they are two different items. The easiest way to tell them apart is that regular rope has a coil symbol, and zipline rope has a figure-eight symbol.

As rope isn’t a natural item, you’ll typically find it where there are traces of human settlements or civilization.

So, to get rope, you’ll want to explore the following locations:

The crash site and enemy camps — Look inside the containers and the surrounding area, especially near debris.

Beaches and waterways — You’ll often find rope by rocks, debris, or shipwreck pieces.

At the edge of cliffs — If you can climb or walk to the edge of a cliff, you’ll often find several valuable items, like rope.

Cave systems — Inside the caves, you can usually find rope by the entrance or near the skeletons.

So, as you explore the map, check for human settlements, cliffs, or caves, as you will often find regular rope at those Sons of The Forest locations.