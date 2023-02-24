Where to find a shovel in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror follow-up to the popular 2017 title. Similar to the franchise’s previous iteration, players are dropped on a cannibal-infested island to fend off nightmarish, mutated creatures. In Sons of the Forest, players will need to craft, build, and form friendships with island inhabitants to stay alive.

Shovels are the building block of any survivor game. With the ability not only to dig but also to defend against whatever enemies may want to do you harm, the shovel is the ultimate tool in Sons of the Forest. Despite it being a commonplace item in similar games, the shovel in Sons of the Forest can actually be quite difficult to locate. Hours after the game released, many players were still scrambling to attempt to find the coveted crafting item.

If you are hoping to find the shovel but have no idea where to look, this is where you need to go in Sons of the Forest.

How to find the shovel in Sons of the Forest

The shovel will be found hidden in a cave near the center of the map. The cave will be partially submerged in water with three corpses out front impaled by wooden spikes. Below is a picture of the front entrance of the cave as well as its location on the map.

Image via EndNight

In order to descend further into the cave and eventually claim the shovel, players will need plenty of zip wire as well as diving equipment.

Players should also come prepared for a fight and bring companions or fellow players as the cave will be swarming with hostile NPCs. After going further into the cave, the shovel will be found by a dead exactor wearing a yellow vest.

While the shovel is by no means easy to find in Sons of the Forest, it is a tool that will greatly help players with both crafting and building much faster.