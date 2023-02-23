Sons of the Forest is the latest survival horror game from Endnight Games and players are eager to get their hands on it. While so many players are buying Sons of the Forest that it crashed Steam, others might be more curious about its features. As with most new games, some players want to know if you’re able to create your own character before visiting the island.

Creating your own character in survival horror is in line with other games like DayZ, but isn’t always used in games. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Sons of the Forest will have character creation.

Does Sons of the Forest have custom characters?

Players will take on the role of a specific person when in single-player, a man named Eric LeBlanc, which means that they won’t be able to create their own custom character. Like in the first game, The Forest, there will likely be a narrative that the player character can explore as Eric LeBlanc on the island like finding your son in the first game.

The intro to the game starts the player as Eric on a helicopter flying into the island for the first time, at which point it’s clear that you’re already playing as a certain character. He even reveals a personal tattoo on his wrist that says “Fight Demons,” before the helicopter lands near the island where the game takes place.

It seems that, also like the first game, co-op players will take on the roles of different characters who were likely already on the island when Eric crashed. That’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Sons of the Forest has custom characters.