How to find the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest

At some point during your adventure in Sons of the Forest, you will need to dive down into the various bodies of water scattered across your island. While you can hold your breath for a solid chunk of time, there’s no way you can reach certain cave systems underwater without the use of some diving gear. The main piece of diving gear that you will need to obtain in Sons of the Forest is a Rebreather, which allows you to breathe underwater.

If you’ve attempted to swim down into the ocean or through certain caves without a Rebreather, you have either perished or been forced to swim back up to the surface. Luckily, the Rebreather is available extremely early on in Sons of the Forest, and here’s where you can find it.

Finding the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest

When you first spawn in at the start of Sons of the Forest, you will be near a cave after your crash. You can head into this cave, which is just off the coast, immediately after spawning in, but we recommend waiting until you have some basic tools and equipment first. This is because there are enemies inside that can rip you to shreds if you don’t have any weapons.

If you have a weapon or two, you will easily be able to take care of the mutants and continue on into the cave. But you don’t want to go forward to the end of the cave. Instead, you want to take the first left you find. You’ll know you’re in the right spot if you see orange life preservers floating in the water.

Go past the life preservers and you’ll find a pool of water and a light on the other side of it. Head to the right of this pool instead of jumping in, as there is a shark waiting to gobble you up. On the lit side of the pool, you will find a Rebreather on the ground next to the light. You can pick it up using “E” and then your character will automatically add it to your inventory.

Now, whenever you go into the water, the Rebreather will activate, provided you have enough air canisters.