Dugbog Tongues are one of three ingredients required to craft Focus Potions in the Room of Requirement, along with Lacewing Flies and Fluxweed Stems, which is one of the best potions in the game.

Unlike the other two, however, they’re a little harder to come by. That’s because rather than being able to buy them, you’ll need to collect them in the wild from some dangerous foes.

In this guide, we’ll explain what those enemies are, and where to find them, making farming Dugbog Tongues a breeze.

How to get Dugbog Tongues in Hogwarts Legacy

Dugbog Tongues are a relatively common drop from Dugbog enemies. They can be found in swampy areas like the South Sea Bog but can be somewhat challenging to get given the risk involved. That’s because Dugbogs come in two types—Great Spined Dugbog and Cottongrass Dugbog—both of which tend to roam around in groups. Being too aggressive or not aggressive enough could cause some headaches.

Still, there’s no other way around it. You’ll need to defeat these giant toads to stockpile their Dugbog Tongues, and the best place to do that is at the location below:

Image via Avalanche Software

You’ll find most of them roaming around the swampy landscape, but there will be some that remain hidden beneath the surface and in bushes that can pop up. While you’re there, you can also look around for Lacewing Flies in the bushes in and around the swap. Doing so will net you two of the three key ingredients to make Focus Potions.

Fluxweed Stems, on the other hand, can be bought with Galleons.