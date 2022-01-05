When does the PlayStation VR2 release?

Sony stepped into the next-gen with PlayStation 5 in 2020. The newer generation of consoles allows developers to experiment with more graphical features and lets gamers enjoy their favorite titles with smoother frame rates.

On the other hand, PlayStation VR was left behind, and the PS5 didn’t have a VR component until recently. Sony recently unveiled PlayStation VR2 at CES 2022. The new VR system will make its debut with new controllers named “PSVR2 Sense Controllers.”

Aiming to take VR gaming to a new level, the OLED display will support 2000 x 2040 resolution per eye and a frame rate of 90/120Hz. The full specifications of PlayStation VR2, according to a PlayStation blog post, can be seen below.

Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approximately 110 degrees Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ Four cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone​Output: Stereo headphone jack

When will PlayStation VR2 release?

Sony hasn’t released any information regarding PlayStation VR2 release date, but the holiday 2022 can be an expected release date for the device. Most console releases prefer a November or December release date since they tend to be excellent gifts as well for gamers.

Considering the recent chip shortage and how Sony is still struggling to produce enough PS5s, Sony may also have different plans for PlayStation VR2’s release to ensure fans can access the device without dealing with scalpers.

The device’s pricing is also currently unknown, but more updates regarding PlayStation VR2 should arrive as 2022 continues to unfold.