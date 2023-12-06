Grand Theft Auto games typically follow a modern setting and GTA 6 looks no different. So let’s break down what we know about Rockstar’s latest GTA rampage.

Oh, my god. Okay, it’s happening. Everybody stay calm. Never has this meme been apt because GTA 6 is in development. It’s had its first trailer and not only that, but we have a release window to go with that leaked trailer. Based on what we’ve been privy to, what year is GTA 6 set in?

It’s a good question considering the original GTA: Vice City favored the neon and nostlagia of the 80s. With GTA 6 revisiting Vice City once more, let’s take a look at the expected year it’s taking place.

It doesn’t look like it will be the 80s this time around. Image via Rockstar Games GTA 6 YouTube trailer.

Do we know when GTA 6 is set?

While Rockstar has yet to conclusively outline the period GTA 6 is set in, the new Grand Theft Auto title looks very much like it’s set in the modern day.

If anything, based on its Easter Eggs, memes, and real-life internet celebrities it’s parodying, I’d say it’s pretty much nailed on that GTA 6 will be set in 2023 or even closer to 2025—when GTA 6 is due to release.

Throughout the leaked first trailer, you can see a heavy emphasis on the social media era and inspiration from applications such as Instagram and TikTok.

With more GTA 6 trailers expected, we’re excited to learn more about the sandbox title in its entirety. Not only its era but about its main protagonist but if GTA 6 will even be launching on PC.