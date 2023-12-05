The release date for GTA 6’s second trailer hasn’t been announced yet. Rockstar released the first trailer earlier than planned on Dec. 4, following an online leak. While it revealed details about the game’s characters, plot, and world, it did not indicate when the next trailer might be released.

When GTA 6’s second trailer releases, it’s expected to reveal more about the story of the protagonist Lucia, and her partner. The first trailer teased Vice City’s return but left details vague, such as changes to the city and whether iconic locations like the Malibu Club and Ocean View Hotel will reappear. For now, all we saw were teasers of the game world and characters, along with the confirmation of a vague 2025 release window.

No, there is currently no release date for the second GTA 6 trailer.

It’s very unlikely we’ll see anything else this year, so it could be spring until we get another look at Vice City and our protagonists.

All GTA 6 official trailers released so far

Here is the only official GTA 6 trailer Rockstar has released so far. Any other video you find online is either fake, a rumor, or unofficial footage, and you should take it with a grain of salt.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

What GTA 6 trailers have yet to confirm

Even though we now know GTA 6 is real and looking good, here’s everything Rockstar still needs to confirm about the new installment in the series: