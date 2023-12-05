Category:
When is the next GTA 6 trailer dropping?

GTA fans are already eager for more after Trailer 1.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Dec 5, 2023 06:34 am
GTA 6 logo on a purple backgroud.

The release date for GTA 6’s second trailer hasn’t been announced yet. Rockstar released the first trailer earlier than planned on Dec. 4, following an online leak. While it revealed details about the game’s characters, plot, and world, it did not indicate when the next trailer might be released.

When GTA 6’s second trailer releases, it’s expected to reveal more about the story of the protagonist Lucia, and her partner. The first trailer teased Vice City’s return but left details vague, such as changes to the city and whether iconic locations like the Malibu Club and Ocean View Hotel will reappear. For now, all we saw were teasers of the game world and characters, along with the confirmation of a vague 2025 release window.

Does the second GTA 6 trailer have a release date?

No, there is currently no release date for the second GTA 6 trailer.

It’s very unlikely we’ll see anything else this year, so it could be spring until we get another look at Vice City and our protagonists.

All GTA 6 official trailers released so far

Here is the only official GTA 6 trailer Rockstar has released so far. Any other video you find online is either fake, a rumor, or unofficial footage, and you should take it with a grain of salt.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

What GTA 6 trailers have yet to confirm

Even though we now know GTA 6 is real and looking good, here’s everything Rockstar still needs to confirm about the new installment in the series:

  • A specific release date: Fans are looking for more than the general “Coming 2025.” As development progresses, a more precise release window should come, possibly indicating a specific season.
  • The map: There are rumors that GTA 6’s map will be larger than GTA 5’s, but exact details are unknown. The setting in Vice City is confirmed, but the full map layout remains unrevealed.
  • PC release timing: GTA 6 is releasing first on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as confirmed by Rockstar. A PC version is expected later, though it’s not clear when. GTA 5, for example, took almost two years to release on PC after it launched on consoles.
  • Voice actors for main characters: Sometimes developers will credit characters’ voice actors right in the trailer, but Rockstar didn’t do so in trailer one. That means who is voicing each GTA 6 character is still a mystery.
  • Real cars in the game: The first trailer hinted at classic GTA cars making a comeback in GTA 6, but it’s unclear if Rockstar will partner with actual car brands to add real cars into the game.

