GTA 6’s first trailer has given us a pretty good idea of its story

Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer is finally here, and while we (not-so-patiently) await its 2025 release, we can discuss its story based on what we’ve seen already.

According to what we can gather from GTA 6’s Dec. 4 trailer, players can look forward to Lucia and Jason’s adventures as a Bonny and Clyde-style power couple. This dynamic duo seems set to plow through Vice City’s money-filled establishments, taking bundles of cash along the way. Odds are, players will traverse each area of Vice City while on the run from the authorities. From beautiful, sand-covered beaches to swamplands, players will encounter characters along their journey from all walks of life as they fight to survive.

Time to break out? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Based on the trailer editing, it’s difficult to determine if Lucia’s prison sentence will be at the start of GTA 6. There’s every chance Lucia begins her story in Leonida’s department of correction and recommences her life of crime once she is released. Or, we could be getting a snippet of how this story ends. Either way, Lucia dons an orange, prison jumpsuit at one point or another and we’re sure to see that pop up in the story eventually.

Vice City seems crowded with multiple gangs causing mayhem throughout the entire area too, based on the action-filled December trailer. Several shots of what Weazel News calls “Dirt-Bike Dirt-Bags” suggest these characters could be an antagonist or at least an impactful element to someone’s backstory or the current plotline.

The other elements of the trailer showcase the population of Vice City, and while they might appear important to the story, they seemingly only enhance GTA 6’s environment. Snippets of the Weazel News and Mega Noticias channels show images of overturned cars and mugshots, however, these likely aren’t related to the plot. In particular, Mega Noticias’ clip’s text only discloses how a man’s tattoo resulted in his arrest.

But, for now, we’ll have to wait until Rockstar reveals more about GTA 6 across the next 12 months as they prepare for the sequel’s oh-so-distant 2025 release date.