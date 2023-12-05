All voice actors and cast for GTA 6

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 dropped in late 2023 and what followed was a mad rush to dissect every last detail in the packed video—including, of course, who will be voicing the title’s main characters.

GTA’s cast has featured several iconic characters and voices over the years, so expectations are high for whoever Rockstar Games chooses to cast for the upcoming sequel. Here is the full cast and voice actor list for GTA 6, set to release in 2025.

GTA 6: Full cast and voice actor list

Who will play the two heroes of GTA 6? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games

At this time, a full cast for GTA 6 has not been released or confirmed. The trailer for the sequel planned to land in gamer’s hands in 2025 was released in December 2023 but did not indicate who exactly would appear in GTA 6.

That hasn’t stopped many fans from speculating over who could be involved—and several possible cast members adding fuel to the fire. Film TV star Bryan Zampella, who has recently appeared on Westworld, Criminal Minds, and NCIS: Los Angeles, has been rumored to play Jason as one of the GTA 6’s co-leads.

Zampella appeared in a short film Dead Drop alongside GTA 5 star Shawn Fonteno (Franklin Clinton), then later hinted at a possible role in the Rockstar sequel on Instagram. However, as nothing has been confirmed yet, so take the rumors with a grain of salt.

All eyes will be on who takes on the role of Lucia—the female protagonist of GTA 6 and the main character we see at the beginning of the trailer in prison. We’ve also only seen glimpses of other characters involved with the story, but again, no confirmation over who exactly is involved with the game has been made. This article will be updated as the cast and crew behind GTA 6 is revealed in the lead-up to the game’s launch in 2025.