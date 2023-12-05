Category:
Is Troy Baker in GTA 6?

Is gaming's leading man in the GTA 6 hot seat?
Published: Dec 5, 2023
Troy Baker may very well be at the top of the gaming voice actor food chain, but will his iconic voice be attached to Rockstar Game’s GTA 6?

A video game voiceover star doesn’t get the same credit that Hollywood movie stars do as you generally don’t see them. However, Troy Baker is as A-List as it gets: Joel in The Last of Us, Sam in Uncharted 4, Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid 5, and The Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins. This barely scratches the surface of Baker’s most notable gaming roles, but what about his status for GTA 6?

GTA 6 will be one of the biggest video games of all time. That being said, is Troy Baker attached to the project in any way, and what’s brought this conversation about?

Does Troy Baker voice anyone in GTA 6?

close up of joel miller in the last of us
Joel Miller is possibly Troy Baker’s most important role ever. Image via Naughty Dog

Based on what we have seen and heard in GTA 6‘s first trailer, it’s not official, but there’s a good chance that Troy Baker could be playing the main role of the rumored Jason in GTA 6.

In the trailer, the new protagonist Lucia shares multiple scenes with another, presumably, main character. The big GTA 6 leak storm from September 2022 suggested that she would share the spotlight with a character called Jason.

This character only speaks one line in the first trailer, and he says “trust,” in response to Lucia. Now, one word isn’t a lot to go on, but the similarities between the character’s voice have already drawn strong comparisons to Troy Baker’s Joel in TLOU.

As someone who’s played The Last of Us repeatedly, I can’t help but hear it now. The deep, gravelly, southern, tone. It’s definitely there. For the time being though, this will have to remain a “pinch of salt” scenario for now.

However, with more trailers on the way as we begin the road to the full release of GTA 6, we are sure to learn a lot more and see if Troy Baker is on board.

