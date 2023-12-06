Every Easter egg spotted in the GTA 6 trailer so far

Now we’ve received our first glimpse of Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s time we break down some of the various Easter eggs in its trailer.

This is the first GTA title in over a decade, and it’s understandable to see gamers losing their collective minds over the upcoming installment. Players will navigate Lucia and Jason’s story as they explore a modern Vice City. This area has not only been explored in previous titles by older members of the player base but is looking to be torn apart once again.

You’ll find hints from prior GTA games and references to the best memes involving Florida. The trailer was packed with hidden secrets—here they are.

GTA 6 Easter eggs and references

There were references galore in GTA 6’s first trailer, so let’s do a deep dive. Don’t be surprised if the majority of them are different types of beer.

Florida’s insane stories

My personal favorite. Image via Rockstar Games and Reddit No seatbelt, disgraceful. Image via Rockstar Games and Reddit He just wanted directions. Image via Rockstar Games and Reddit A daily occurrence. Image via Rockstar Games and Reddit Looks like a Dark Souls boss. Image via Rockstar Games and Reddit Spot on. Image via Rockstar Games and Reddit

There are near-weekly stories from The Sunshine State that quickly capture the eyes of the online community. Players likely spotted a few in the long-awaited GTA 6 trailer, but it all just happened so fast. First spotted by eagle-eyed Redditors this week, there are five well-known references to Floridian life. They include:

Poach the Alligator

Twerking woman on the car roof

Gator Scare in a convenience store

Planet Leonida Naked Man

Florida Man Does Yard Work Naked

Tattooed man gets arrested because of his tattoo

Patriot Beer

All your beer is in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players expressed their fondness for that particular beer in previous GTA installments. Patriot Beer makes its triumphant return from GTA IV and GTA V and now looks set to join the mayhem coming in the GTA 6 story.

Weazel News

Weazel knows what the community likes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This FOX rip-off comes in hot in GTA 6 and is something the disgraced news anchor and bowtie aficionado Tucker Carlson would be proud of, we’re sure. Players have already spotted multiple instances of Weazel News appearing in the GTA 6 trailer and gamers from GTA IV would likely remember its name. It’s appeared in multiple installments and is here to spread the facts and news once again.

Pisswasser

Spot the Pisswasser. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The excellently named drinking beverage from GTA’s gone by makes its return in Rockstar’s latest installment. This aptly named brand left its mark on the gaming community decades ago and in multiple GTA installments.

Logger Beer

I’ll get my coins ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This discount beer is here to rival the Pisswasser legacy. It’s been available to buy in prior games and provided a cheaper alternative to the fancier, sour, and bitter taste of Pisswasser.

Cheeta

That slick style is going to crash so well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest car in GTA IV is back and it’s glorious once again. The Cheeta was the car you’d steal immediately and would crash instantly thanks to the other terrible drivers around you. It was never your fault.