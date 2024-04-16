GTA Online: All Gerald Contact missions and rewards

Grand Theft Auto Online has its fair share of missions given to you through several different characters from GTA V. One character players will soon come to know very well is Gerald—he has a steep collection of Contact missions for you.

GTA Online: Contact missions, explained

Contact missions are the equivalent of story missions in GTA Online. These missions are jobs given to you by various characters, one of whom is Gerald.

Gerald is introduced by Lamar. He’s a member of The Families. He appears early in GTA Online‘s storyline and is a major drug dealer who is involved with properties and drug deals.

Gerald’s Contact missions generally involve attacking rival gangs during drug deal negotiations and stealing their merchandise. Getting the product back to him will yield varying rewards depending on your performance.

Gerald Contact missions in GTA Online

There are 20 Contact missions given out by Gerald in GTA Online. 14 are a part of the main story and six additional missions were added as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update in 2020. First, we will break down the 14 main Contact missions Gerald assigns the protagonist throughout the main story.

The rewards you gain from these quests are divided into cash, Job Points (JP), and Reputation Points (RP). Most missions provide variable rewards depending on how many crew members were involved and how much time was spent on the mission.

Additionally, playing on Normal difficulty grants a bonus 25 percent payout while Hard difficulty grants a bonus 50 percent payout.

Mission Required level Objectives Rewards Learning the Ropes One 1) Go to the meeting.

2) Steal the drugs from the meeting.

3) Deliver the drugs to Gerald’s house. 1) $500

2) 1,300 RP Deal Breaker Six 1) Go to the drug deal.

2) Steal the coke from the drug deal.

3) Deliver the coke to Gerald’s house. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $18,000

3) 1,300 to 1,400 RP Death Metal Six 1) Go to Roger’s Scrapyard.

2) Steal the coke from Roger’s Scrapyard.

3) Deliver the coke to Gerald’s house. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $18,000

3) 1,300 to 1,400 RP Flood in the LS River Six 1) Go to the drug deal.

2) Steal the meth from the drug deal.

3) Deliver the meth to Gerald’s house. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $18,000

3) 1,400 RP Pier Pressure Six 1) Go to the drug deal.

2) Steal the meth from the drug deal.

3) Deliver the meth to Gerald’s house. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $18,000

3) 1,000 RP Meth’d Up Seven 1) Go to the marked location.

2) Steal the RV.

3) Deliver the RV to the pickup point. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $18,000

3) 1,100 RP No Hay Bronca Eight 1) Go to the drug deal.

2) Rescue Stanley and retrieve the package.

3) Head into rival gang territory.

4) Destroy all rival gang vehicles and kill the leader. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $18,000

3) 1,300 to 1,400 RP Gassed Up 12 1) Go to the drug deal.

2) Steal the coke from the drug deal.

3) Deliver the coke to Gerald’s house. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $18,000

3) 1,300 to 1,400 RP Hit ‘Em Up 14 1) Go to the New Do Barber Shop and kill Big T.

2) Go to the Hydro Plant and kill Little T.

3) Go to Baytree Canyon Road and Kill Small F.

4) Go to the motel marked on the map.

5) Kill Terrance and the remaining Ballas. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $18,000

3) 2,000+ RP Violent Duct 15 1) Go to the drug deal.

2) Steal the coke from the drug deal.

3) Deliver the coke to Gerald’s house. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $18,000

3) 1,100 to 1,200 RP Hard Labor 19 1) Go to the construction site marked on the map.

2) Kill all gang members on the first floor.

3) Kill all gang members on the second floor.

4) Kill all gang members on the third floor.

5) Corner and kill the gang leader. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $19,000

3) 2,000+ RP War and Pieces 30 1) Go to the drug deal.

2) Steal the coke from the drug deal.

3) Deliver the coke to Gerald’s house. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $19,000

3) 2,000+ RP Chumash and Grab 35 1) Go to the pier marked on the map.

2) Kill the Vagos members defending the boat.

3) Kill the approaching Vagos reinforcements.

4) Steal the boat.

5) Deliver the boat to the pickup point. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $20,000

3) 1,900 RP Dish the Dirt 45 1) Go to the drug deal.

2) Steal the coke from the drug deal.

3) Deliver the coke to Gerald’s house. 1) 16 JP

2) Around $20,000

3) 2,000+ RP

Next, we highlight the six Contact missions added in “Gerald’s Last Play” of the Diamond Casino Heist update. These missions are separate from the main story and have their own line of progression. Getting a crew for these missions is recommended.

These missions only reward you with cash, so completing them within a set time limit is key to maximizing your payout.

Mission name Mission objectives Mission rewards Last Play – Bad Companies 1) Kill the Salva henchman at Melanoma Street.

2) Kill the Salva henchman at North Rockford Drive.

3) Kill the Salva henchman at Vinewood Plaza Hotel.

4) Kill the Salva henchmanat Vespucci Boulevard.

5) Kill the Salva boss at the Alta Construction Site.

6) Take a picture of the Salva boss.

7) Leave the area. $2,000 to $20,000 Last Play – Deal With It 1) Go to the drug deal.

2) Search the crates for the drugs.

3) Go to the buyer’s location and destroy the stash.

4) Destroy all evidence of involvement. $2,000 to $20,000 Last Play – End Product 1) Go to the drug deal location in the Mule Custom.

2) Kill the ambushing Ballas.

3) Go to the new drug deal location.

4) Deliver the Mule Custom.

5) Return to Gerald’s house. $2,000 to $20,000 Last Play – Fast Peddling 1) Steal the drugs at Bay City Avenue.

2) Steal the drugs at Clinton Avenue.

3) Steal the drugs at El Rancho Boulevard.

4) Steal the drugs at Hanger Way

5) Return to Gerald’s house. $2,000 to $20,000 Last Play – Go Figure 1) Go to Little Seoul and get into the van.

2) Pick up six action figures from the University of Los Santos.

3) Pick up six more action figures from either the Pink Cage Motel or Mirror Park.

4) Deliver the van to Gerald’s house. $2,000 to $20,000 Last Play – Make Ends Meat 1) Go to Raven Slaughterhouse.

2) Search for the safe and steal the formula.

3) Kill the gang boss.

4) Return to Gerald’s house. $2,000 to $20,000

The time you take for these missions will drastically affect your reward. Complete these missions within these time limits to collect the appropriate payouts.

15 plus minutes: $20,000

12 to 15 minutes: $18,000 to $19,000

10 to 12 minutes: $16,000 to $17,000

Eight to 10 minutes: $14,000 to $15,000

Six to eight minutes: $12,000 to $13,000

Four to six minutes: $10,000 to $11,000

Three to four minutes: $7,000 to $8,000

Two to three minutes: $5,000 to $6,000

Less than two minutes: $2,000 to $3,000

Completing these GTA Online missions during double payout events will, of course, push your maximum payouts even further.

