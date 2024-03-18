In GTA Online, jobs are a more structured mission type than regular missions, and they’re a great way to earn extra cash to fund your next vehicle or for you to put towards nefarious activities. Besides cash, you will also get JP—a very valuable resource.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about what JP means in GTA Online.

JP in GTA Online, explained

You’ll need fast cars to compete in racing jobs. Image via Rockstar Games GTA 6 YouTube trailer.

In GTA Online, JP stands for Job Points. You collect these points by completing jobs. Although Job Points can’t be used to buy goods or items, they can be very beneficial as they determine the winner in any given job. The player with the most JPs is the winner.

These points are also the deciding factor if you’re tied on choosing your next mission. For example, if you’re voting on a mission and there’s a tie, the side with the most JPs will win and you’ll play their selected mission.

During death matches or races, your place at the end of the mission will determine how many job points you earn. The number of points you’ll earn at each placement is as follows:

First: 15 JP

Second: 12 JP

Third: 10 JP

Fourth: Eight JP

Fifth: Seven JP, and so on

In every GTA Online mission, you’re able to earn even more job points by completing specific objectives or being the most valuable player, and then if the mission is completed successfully, every player will earn 15 JP as well.

Job Points only last as long as you play together You’ll lose all your JPs if you leave or switch sessions, so don’t try to save them up.

Unfortunately, other than being that key dealbreaking factor in any mission votes you’re trying to separate and showing who the winner in your jobs was, there’s not much you can really do with the Job Points you collect, so this is everything you’ll need to know about what the points are and how to get your hands on them in GTA Online.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more