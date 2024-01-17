Is GTA Online crossplay or cross-platform?

GTA Online stood the test of time. Groundbreaking when released in 2013, constant updates meant it remained relevant, but one factor that has affected its legacy is its difficulties when it comes to implementing crossplay.

GTA 5 is available on both old and next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles alongside PC. The wide availability of the game creates a vast player pool, something that most games strive to achieve. Connecting these player bases together through crossplay would often be the ideal scenario, but has GTA Online achieved this milestone yet?

Does GTA Online support crossplay/cross-platform?

Celebrations would be better with all the platforms together. Image via Rockstar Games

No, GTA Online isn’t crossplay or cross-platform. If you’re playing GTA Online on PlayStation, you’ll only be able to play with players using the same console as you. Each GTA Online platform will be locked with their respective player pools.

Will GTA Online get crossplay or cross-platform?

GTA Online’s future relationship with crossplay compatibility will depend on where Rockstar Games heads with GTA 6. If Rockstar Games decides to finally merge its player bases with full crossplay support in GTA 6, then we may finally see crossplay in GTA Online.

However, Rockstar has never quite needed to introduce a feature to its games. Despite its old age, GTA Online never struggled to retain impressive numbers of players. All GTA Online platforms boast a healthy number of players and this might push back the feature further on Rockstar’s list.

If GTA 6 happens to be cross-platform, only then can we get excited about GTA Online’s cross-platform future. With GTA 6 aiming for a 2025 release, such answers are likely to come to light in future trailers for the game.