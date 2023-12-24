Will GTA 6 be cross-platform?

The GTA franchise doesn’t get a new addition every day, and when it’s finally time for an upgrade, players naturally wonder whether they can enjoy GTA 6’s online proportion with friends in a cross-platform format.

Considering GTA 6 is expected to release in 2025, there’s limited information available on the game. At the time of writing, we can only make assumptions from past releases in the franchise and GTA 6’s trailers.

Will GTA 6 support crossplay/cross-platform play?

Rockstar Games hasn’t disclosed whether GTA 6 would be cross-platform, but the history isn’t on players’ side on this one. GTA 5’s GTA Online is yet to receive crossplay compatibility even though it’s been more than 10 years since its release.

The city looks to be big enough for everyone. Image via Rockstar Games

Rockstar supported GTA Online over the years, but the developer never implemented a cross-platform feature that would allow fans to play together with their friends from other consoles, or even PCs.

During its release, we expect GTA 6 to be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while PC owners might have to wait longer. This was also the case with GTA 5, as the game’s PC release was two years later than its initial release.

While Rockstar doesn’t have a history of making its games cross-platform with Red Dead Online as another example, we should have a better idea when we learn what GTA 6 means for GTA Online. If a new online experience that retires GTA 5’s online mod flourishes, Rockstar might finally decide to keep up with the times and make its household title more accessible.

However, Rockstar would also need to up its server game to implement crossplay to its most popular game. There have been times when the developer struggled to keep up with excessive demand, and servers crashing down due to cross-platform’s burden wouldn’t be an ideal scenario for the developer.