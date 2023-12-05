GTA 6 only confirmed for consoles—PC owners fear they might have to wait even longer

As expected, Grand Theft Auto 6 will only launch for the current console generation (i.e., the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) and skip the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Yet there’s strangely no word on a PC release.

Following GTA 6’s reveal trailer (which Rockstar was forced to air earlier than planned due to a leak), Take-Two only confirmed a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launch for 2025 via a press release. Even if there’s not going to be a simultaneous release, you’d think Rockstar and Take-Two would at least acknowledge a PC version.

It’s unlikely the lack of info means there won’t ever be a PC release. Every other entry in the series is available on PC via Steam so why would Rockstar and Take-Two deny a significant portion of their audience from playing perhaps their most anticipated game ever?

What this does mean, though, is that PC owners may be forced to wait even longer to play GTA 6 unless they’re willing to jump to console. If it was launching in 2025, wouldn’t that have been mentioned alongside the console versions? Grand Theft Auto 5 didn’t launch on PC until two years after its console launch so if the same applies here, PC owners won’t get to play GTA 6 until 2027. Considering how long it’s taken for GTA 6 to even be properly announced, who’s to say the wait won’t be longer than that?

Regardless of how long it’ll take, PC owners aren’t thrilled about the wait and have been airing their grievances online. It’s understandably frustrating, especially since Rockstar nor Take-Two have yet to explain precisely why there’s no PC version planned for 2025. Not that any of this is hurting GTA 6’s reputation; the trailer has unsurprisingly been a smash hit with most people and, at the time of writing, has well over 60 million views and seven million likes on YouTube.