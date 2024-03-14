Category:
How to create a Crew in GTA Online

Enhance your online experience with friends.
Published: Mar 14, 2024 01:00 am
A crew in GTA Online hold up weapons outside of a facility in Los Santos.
A Crew is a social feature in GTA Online that allows you to party up with your friends or like-minded individuals in the world of Los Santos. They are essentially a clan and you can choose to either join an existing crew or create your own so you can control who is invited to it.

Creating a crew isn’t as easy as accessing other social features in GTA Online, however. The process mostly takes place out of the game and there are a few key steps you need to follow to see your crew successfully established. You can see what those steps are and how to complete them in the guide below.

Creating a crew in GTA Online, a guide

The Crew section of Rockstar Social Club
The Crew section of Rockstar Social Club. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several primary steps to follow if you want to create a crew in GTA Online. All of the steps take place through the Rockstar Social Club, which is accessed through Rockstar’s website. You can see what the steps to create a crew are on the list below:

  • Go to Rockstar Games’ website and navigate to the Social Club section.
  • Log into your existing account, which should be linked to your primary GTA Online character. You are required to make a Social Club account before playing GTA Online, so you will have one if you’ve played previously.
  • On the Social Club page, find the “Crews” tab at the top of the screen and click it.
  • Select the “Create a Crew” option on the new page, which is located on the right side of the page.
  • From here, pick your crew type, choose a name, and enter any other pertinent details.
  • Once you’re done, click “Save this Crew” and then log back into GTA Online to view your crew.

There are a couple of stipulations to keep in mind when creating a crew. First, you need to choose a unique name from all other crews that currently exist in Rockstar Social Club. This is to easily differentiate between different crews.

Second, you cannot be the leader of more than one crew at a time. However, you can join more than one crew at a time. You’re able to join a crew by selecting that option in the “Crews” tab rather than selecting “Create a Crew.”

That’s everything that goes into starting your own crew in GTA Online. Now, you need to start inviting members to your crew and partying up with your friends.

