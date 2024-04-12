How to sell properties in GTA Online

If you’re a GTA Online player, you know just how difficult it can be to make money, especially during pivotal moments—so you might be wondering how to sell properties for a quick injection of extra cash.

Having said that, making money by selling your properties is far from a piece of cake. Don’t worry, though, as we’re here to help. Here’s how to make money from your properties in Los Santos.

Can you sell properties in GTA Online?

You cannot explicitly sell properties in GTA Online. This means if you were planning to go on a selling spree to nab some of the best new cars, you’ll need to stick to the old-fashioned money-making methods. However, all hope is not lost for making money back from your properties.

Instead, you can trade your existing properties for new ones. The best part is that you get cashback in the process. This is the best way to deal with excess properties while making some extra cash. You can do it from anywhere in Los Santos, and the process is quick and easy.

How to trade properties in GTA Online

Trading properties is a quick and efficient way to get cash. Video by Dot Esports

To trade properties in GTA Online, bring up your phone and select the Internet option. Then, navigate to the Dynasty 8 website and select it. Scroll down and select any property you’d like, then press Buy Property. This doesn’t automatically purchase the property using your funds—instead, it brings up a list of the apartments you own. You can choose one to trade in for cash toward the property you selected. If the property you trade in is worth more than the property you’re buying, you get the difference back in cash.

Similarly, you can trade in businesses on the Mazebank of Los Santos Foreclosure website. If there are any free property or business listings when you’re looking on the website, you can use the same trading/exchange process to get money back without it costing you anything. Here are a few properties that are free at the time of writing:

1561 San Vitas St, Apt 2—Apartment

Unit 124 Popular St—Garage (two spaces)

1337 Exceptionalists Way—Garage (10 spaces)

Of course, on the Dynasty 8 website, you can also filter properties from low to high price, and these will pop up right away for you. Before you get back into the chaotic streets of GTA Online with your crew, it’s time to get some free cash from your old apartments and businesses.

