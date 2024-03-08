What time does GTA Online update?

While Grand Theft Auto 6 hype kicks into overdrive, loyal fans are still relishing in GTA Online and the devs have no shortage of new content for them to enjoy.

Recommended Videos

Each week new updates are hitting GTA Online servers bringing fresh additions, whether that’s new missions, cars, or even just free money for players to earn. There’s a lot of incentive to log in after an update, but you’d be forgiven for not knowing when it happens.

Fortunately, GTA Online rolls out updates on a pretty regular schedule so you can bet it will happen at the same time every week. So you’re in the loop and don’t miss out, here is when you can expect changes to be made to GTA Online.

GTA Online weekly update times

New cards, more money, all you could need. GTA Online’s banner

GTA Online is updated every week on Thursdays at 1 am PT. These updates range from small patches with new cars, missions, and more to major content drops, it depends on the week.

To help grasp what time that would be in your timezone here is a look at some other times that the weekly update will roll out:

1am PT

4am ET

9am GMT

8pm AEDT

Fortunately, you can get all of the details about what’s coming to GTA Online each week through Rockstar’s very own news portal. Here, details are shared weekly of what new Online content has been added to the game’s catalog, so if you’re interested in learning ahead of an update this should be your go-to place.

Of course, if you just want to experience what has been added to GTA Online yourself then you can always just sign in after the update and get ready to explore.