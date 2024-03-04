Category:
How to make Tetris in Infinite Craft

It's not easy, but it's worth it.
Mar 4, 2024
Tetris in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tetris is an iconic puzzle game you normally play to kill time, but you can make it in Infinite Craft as well. The recipe is quite complex and will take a while, even if you have a lot of elements unlocked—so here’s how to make Tetris in Infinite Craft.

Tetris recipe in Infinite Craft

Instructions how to make Tetris in Infinite craft.
Combine Crash and Puzzle and get Tetris. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Tetris in Infinite Craft is by combining Puzzle and Crash. If you’re just getting started with this endless crafting game, it will take 50 steps to get Tetris, but if you’ve already unlocked some recipes you can freely skip any items you already have. 

Here’s how to make Tetris in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth +Wind =Dust
Fire +Water =Steam
Dust +Earth =Planet
Water +Water =Lake
Planet +Steam =Steampunk
Lake +Water =Ocean
Ocean +Steampunk =Steampunk Pirate
Earth +Water =Plant
Plant +Steampunk Pirate =Steampunk Plant
Fire +Wind =Smoke
Plant +Steam =Tea
Smoke +Steampunk Plant =Steampunk Tree
Dust +Water =Mud
Earth +Tea =Teapot
Mud +Steampunk Tree =Swamp
Planet +Wind =Storm
Ocean +Ocean =Sea
Earth +Fire =Lava
Swamp +Teapot =Witch
Dust +Plant =Pollen
Plant +Wind =Dandelion
Storm +Tea =Tempest
Lava +Sea =Stone
Steam +Steampunk Pirate =Steampunk Pirate Ship
Dust +Witch =Broom
Pollen +Smoke =Bee
Dandelion +Dandelion =Dandelion Patch
Tea +Tempest =Typhoon
Steampunk Pirate Ship +Stone =Stonehenge
Broom +Dust =Clean
Bee +Wind =Breeze
Dandelion Patch +Lake =Duck
Lava +Typhoon =Volcano
Steam +Stonehenge =Time
Breeze +Clean =Fresh
Dandelion Patch +Duck =Duck and Cover
Dust +Volcano =Ash
Fresh +Time =Fruit
Ash +Duck and Cover =Fallout
Fire +Steam =Engine
Fruit +Lava =Peach
Engine +Fallout =Nuclear
Peach +Steam =Pie
Nuclear +Steam =Power
Lake +Pie =Piece
Fire +Power =Energy
Steampunk Pirate +Wind =Airship
Energy +Piece =Puzzle
Airship +Fire =Crash
Crash +Puzzle =Tetris

What can you make with Tetris in Infinite Craft?

After you craft Tetris in Infinite Craft, add this element to your board and start combining it with other items to see what you can make. This might be a tedious process for some, but it;s my favorite part because you never know which new recipes you might discover. Here are the unique recipes using Tetris that I found: 

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Peter Pan+Tetris=Tinkerbell
Poor+Tetris=Poet
Gold Digger+Tetris=Block
Alien+Tetris=Alien Invaders
Rapper+Tetris=Eminem
Engine+Tetris=Game
Eminem+Tetris=Rap God
Dance+Tetris=Dance Dance Revolution
Internet+Tetris=Blockchain
