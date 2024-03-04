Tetris is an iconic puzzle game you normally play to kill time, but you can make it in Infinite Craft as well. The recipe is quite complex and will take a while, even if you have a lot of elements unlocked—so here’s how to make Tetris in Infinite Craft.

Tetris recipe in Infinite Craft

Combine Crash and Puzzle and get Tetris. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Tetris in Infinite Craft is by combining Puzzle and Crash. If you’re just getting started with this endless crafting game, it will take 50 steps to get Tetris, but if you’ve already unlocked some recipes you can freely skip any items you already have.

Here’s how to make Tetris in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Plant + Steam = Tea Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Earth + Tea = Teapot Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Planet + Wind = Storm Ocean + Ocean = Sea Earth + Fire = Lava Swamp + Teapot = Witch Dust + Plant = Pollen Plant + Wind = Dandelion Storm + Tea = Tempest Lava + Sea = Stone Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship Dust + Witch = Broom Pollen + Smoke = Bee Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge Broom + Dust = Clean Bee + Wind = Breeze Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Steam + Stonehenge = Time Breeze + Clean = Fresh Dandelion Patch + Duck = Duck and Cover Dust + Volcano = Ash Fresh + Time = Fruit Ash + Duck and Cover = Fallout Fire + Steam = Engine Fruit + Lava = Peach Engine + Fallout = Nuclear Peach + Steam = Pie Nuclear + Steam = Power Lake + Pie = Piece Fire + Power = Energy Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship Energy + Piece = Puzzle Airship + Fire = Crash Crash + Puzzle = Tetris

What can you make with Tetris in Infinite Craft?

After you craft Tetris in Infinite Craft, add this element to your board and start combining it with other items to see what you can make. This might be a tedious process for some, but it;s my favorite part because you never know which new recipes you might discover. Here are the unique recipes using Tetris that I found: