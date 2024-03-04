Tetris is an iconic puzzle game you normally play to kill time, but you can make it in Infinite Craft as well. The recipe is quite complex and will take a while, even if you have a lot of elements unlocked—so here’s how to make Tetris in Infinite Craft.
Tetris recipe in Infinite Craft
The easiest way to get Tetris in Infinite Craft is by combining Puzzle and Crash. If you’re just getting started with this endless crafting game, it will take 50 steps to get Tetris, but if you’ve already unlocked some recipes you can freely skip any items you already have.
Here’s how to make Tetris in Infinite Craft:
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Planet
|+
|Steam
|=
|Steampunk
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Ocean
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Steampunk Pirate
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Steampunk Pirate
|=
|Steampunk Plant
|
|Fire
|+
|Wind
|=
|Smoke
|Plant
|+
|Steam
|=
|Tea
|Smoke
|+
|Steampunk Plant
|=
|Steampunk Tree
|Dust
|+
|Water
|=
|Mud
|Earth
|+
|Tea
|=
|Teapot
|Mud
|+
|Steampunk Tree
|=
|Swamp
|Planet
|+
|Wind
|=
|Storm
|Ocean
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Sea
|Earth
|+
|Fire
|=
|Lava
|Swamp
|+
|Teapot
|=
|Witch
|
|Dust
|+
|Plant
|=
|Pollen
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Storm
|+
|Tea
|=
|Tempest
|Lava
|+
|Sea
|=
|Stone
|Steam
|+
|Steampunk Pirate
|=
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|Dust
|+
|Witch
|=
|Broom
|Pollen
|+
|Smoke
|=
|Bee
|Dandelion
|+
|Dandelion
|=
|Dandelion Patch
|Tea
|+
|Tempest
|=
|Typhoon
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|+
|Stone
|=
|Stonehenge
|
|Broom
|+
|Dust
|=
|Clean
|Bee
|+
|Wind
|=
|Breeze
|Dandelion Patch
|+
|Lake
|=
|Duck
|Lava
|+
|Typhoon
|=
|Volcano
|Steam
|+
|Stonehenge
|=
|Time
|Breeze
|+
|Clean
|=
|Fresh
|Dandelion Patch
|+
|Duck
|=
|Duck and Cover
|Dust
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Ash
|Fresh
|+
|Time
|=
|Fruit
|Ash
|+
|Duck and Cover
|=
|Fallout
|
|Fire
|+
|Steam
|=
|Engine
|Fruit
|+
|Lava
|=
|Peach
|Engine
|+
|Fallout
|=
|Nuclear
|Peach
|+
|Steam
|=
|Pie
|Nuclear
|+
|Steam
|=
|Power
|Lake
|+
|Pie
|=
|Piece
|Fire
|+
|Power
|=
|Energy
|Steampunk Pirate
|+
|Wind
|=
|Airship
|Energy
|+
|Piece
|=
|Puzzle
|Airship
|+
|Fire
|=
|Crash
|Crash
|+
|Puzzle
|=
|Tetris
What can you make with Tetris in Infinite Craft?
After you craft Tetris in Infinite Craft, add this element to your board and start combining it with other items to see what you can make. This might be a tedious process for some, but it;s my favorite part because you never know which new recipes you might discover. Here are the unique recipes using Tetris that I found:
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Peter Pan
|+
|Tetris
|=
|Tinkerbell
|Poor
|+
|Tetris
|=
|Poet
|Gold Digger
|+
|Tetris
|=
|Block
|Alien
|+
|Tetris
|=
|Alien Invaders
|Rapper
|+
|Tetris
|=
|Eminem
|Engine
|+
|Tetris
|=
|Game
|Eminem
|+
|Tetris
|=
|Rap God
|Dance
|+
|Tetris
|=
|Dance Dance Revolution
|Internet
|+
|Tetris
|=
|Blockchain