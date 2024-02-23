How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft

Harnessing the power of AI, Infinite Craft makes it possible for you to create anything you want. While crafting some quirky recipes can be daunting, thankfully, the Fruit recipe is one of the simpler and practical ones. Here’s how you can make Fruit in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Fruit in Infinite Craft

To get Fruit in Infinite Craft, combine Sun with Tree. Considering how it works in nature, this is one of the few basic recipes that make sense and is easy to make. If you don’t have either of the ingredients to make Fruit, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with the formula chart below.

Make some fruit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To explain the chart, follow these steps to make Fruit in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Earth = Plant Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Fire = Sun Plant + Plant = Tree Sun + Tree = Fruit

That’s it. You can now start experimenting with Fruit to find new combos in Infinite Craft.

Best Fruit combinations to try in Infinite Craft

I tried combining Fruit with different simple and complex recipes that I have unlocked in my inventory and came up with some fun and unexpected results. Here are my Fruit discoveries, my favorite being the Fruit Salad:

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fruit + Water = Juice Fruit + Fire/Earth = Apple Fruit + Wind = Fruit Fly Fruit + Rainbow = Skittles Fruit + Lava = Peach Fruit + Lightning = Lemon Fruit + Mirror = Banana Fruit + Pig = Pineapple Fruit + Brick = Watermelon Fruit + French Fries = Apple Pie Fruit + Frost = Snowcone Fruit + Time = Wine Fruit + Angel = Fruit Salad Fruit + Sleep = Dormouse Fruit + Gay = Fruitcake Fruit + Mermaid = Siren Fruit + Pluto = Plutonium Fruit + Monster Truck = Fruit Truck Fruit + Lion = Melon Fruit + Big Ben = Clockwork Orange

Feel free to experiment further and find more Fruit combos. Meanwhile, you can also check out our exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes to keep your discoveries going.