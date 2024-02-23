How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft

Harnessing the power of AI, Infinite Craft makes it possible for you to create anything you want. While crafting some quirky recipes can be daunting, thankfully, the Fruit recipe is one of the simpler and practical ones. Here’s how you can make Fruit in Infinite Craft.
How to craft Fruit in Infinite Craft
To get Fruit in Infinite Craft, combine Sun with Tree. Considering how it works in nature, this is one of the few basic recipes that make sense and is easy to make. If you don’t have either of the ingredients to make Fruit, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with the formula chart below.
To explain the chart, follow these steps to make Fruit in Infinite Craft.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Earth
|=
|Plant
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Planet
|+
|Fire
|=
|Sun
|Plant
|+
|Plant
|=
|Tree
|Sun
|+
|Tree
|=
|Fruit
That’s it. You can now start experimenting with Fruit to find new combos in Infinite Craft.
Best Fruit combinations to try in Infinite Craft
I tried combining Fruit with different simple and complex recipes that I have unlocked in my inventory and came up with some fun and unexpected results. Here are my Fruit discoveries, my favorite being the Fruit Salad:
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Fruit
|+
|Water
|=
|Juice
|Fruit
|+
|Fire/Earth
|=
|Apple
|Fruit
|+
|Wind
|=
|Fruit Fly
|Fruit
|+
|Rainbow
|=
|Skittles
|Fruit
|+
|Lava
|=
|Peach
|Fruit
|+
|Lightning
|=
|Lemon
|Fruit
|+
|Mirror
|=
|Banana
|Fruit
|+
|Pig
|=
|Pineapple
|Fruit
|+
|Brick
|=
|Watermelon
|Fruit
|+
|French Fries
|=
|Apple Pie
|Fruit
|+
|Frost
|=
|Snowcone
|Fruit
|+
|Time
|=
|Wine
|Fruit
|+
|Angel
|=
|Fruit Salad
|Fruit
|+
|Sleep
|=
|Dormouse
|Fruit
|+
|Gay
|=
|Fruitcake
|Fruit
|+
|Mermaid
|=
|Siren
|Fruit
|+
|Pluto
|=
|Plutonium
|Fruit
|+
|Monster Truck
|=
|Fruit Truck
|Fruit
|+
|Lion
|=
|Melon
|Fruit
|+
|Big Ben
|=
|Clockwork Orange
Feel free to experiment further and find more Fruit combos. Meanwhile, you can also check out our exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes to keep your discoveries going.