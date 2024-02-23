Category:
General

How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft

It's time to add some to your diet.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 07:43 am
Fruit in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Harnessing the power of AI, Infinite Craft makes it possible for you to create anything you want. While crafting some quirky recipes can be daunting, thankfully, the Fruit recipe is one of the simpler and practical ones. Here’s how you can make Fruit in Infinite Craft.  

Recommended Videos

How to craft Fruit in Infinite Craft

To get Fruit in Infinite Craftcombine Sun with Tree. Considering how it works in nature, this is one of the few basic recipes that make sense and is easy to make. If you don’t have either of the ingredients to make Fruit, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with the formula chart below.

Fruit recipe in Infinite Craft
Make some fruit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To explain the chart, follow these steps to make Fruit in Infinite Craft

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Earth=Plant
EarthWind=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Planet+Fire=Sun
Plant+Plant=Tree
Sun+Tree=Fruit

That’s it. You can now start experimenting with Fruit to find new combos in Infinite Craft

Best Fruit combinations to try in Infinite Craft

I tried combining Fruit with different simple and complex recipes that I have unlocked in my inventory and came up with some fun and unexpected results. Here are my Fruit discoveries, my favorite being the Fruit Salad:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fruit+Water=Juice
Fruit+Fire/Earth=Apple
Fruit+Wind=Fruit Fly
Fruit+RainbowSkittles
Fruit+Lava=Peach
Fruit+Lightning=Lemon
Fruit+Mirror=Banana
Fruit+Pig=Pineapple
Fruit+Brick=Watermelon
Fruit+French Fries=Apple Pie
Fruit+Frost=Snowcone
Fruit+Time=Wine
Fruit+Angel=Fruit Salad
Fruit+Sleep=Dormouse
Fruit+Gay=Fruitcake
Fruit+Mermaid=Siren
Fruit+Pluto=Plutonium
Fruit+Monster Truck=Fruit Truck
Fruit+Lion=Melon
Fruit+Big Ben=Clockwork Orange

Feel free to experiment further and find more Fruit combos. Meanwhile, you can also check out our exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes to keep your discoveries going. 

related content
Read Article How to make House in Infinite Craft
A House surrounded by different elements in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make House in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to win a game in Gigantic: Rampage Edition
A large Sphinx-like creature pins down a snake-like one in Gigantic: Rampage Edition.
Category:
General
General
How to win a game in Gigantic: Rampage Edition
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Fjord in Infinite Craft
Fjord recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Fjord in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make House in Infinite Craft
A House surrounded by different elements in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make House in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to win a game in Gigantic: Rampage Edition
A large Sphinx-like creature pins down a snake-like one in Gigantic: Rampage Edition.
Category:
General
General
How to win a game in Gigantic: Rampage Edition
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Fjord in Infinite Craft
Fjord recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Fjord in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 23, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com