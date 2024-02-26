Unlike many recipes in Infinite Craft, making Iron is very straightforward—well, kind of. You have to make a Car first and let it rust, but that’s the only weird part of this recipe. Here’s how to make Iron in Infinite Craft.
Iron recipe in Infinite Craft
To make Iron in Infinite Craft, combine Rust with Rust. To get Rust, you need to make a Car first, then sprinkle some Ash on it to make it Rust. While I’m sure there’s a better way to make Iron, this is probably one of the fastest ways in Infinite Craft.
Car
First, you have to make a Car. To make a Car, combine an Engine with Energy.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Earth
|+
|Dust
|=
|Planet
|Planet
|+
|Fire
|=
|Sun
|Water
|+
|Fire
|=
|Steam
|Steam
|+
|Steam
|=
|Cloud
|Cloud
|+
|Fire
|=
|Lightning
|Lightning
|+
|Steam
|=
|Electricity
|Sun
|+
|Electricity
|=
|Solar Panel
|Solar Panel
|+
|Wind
|=
|Windmill
|Windmill
|+
|Fire
|=
|Energy
|Steam
|+
|Fire
|=
|Engine
|Energy
|+
|Engine
|=
|Car
Ash and Rust
Now that you have a Car, all you need is a bit of Ash so you can turn that car into a pile of Rust. Kind of a waste for the Car, but that’s how Infinite Craft works.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Plant
|=
|Tree
|Tree
|+
|Fire
|=
|Ash
|Car
|+
|Ash
|=
|Rust
Finally, combine the Rust with Rust to get Iron.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Rust
|+
|Rust
|=
|Iron
Fun Iron combinations in Infinite Craft
Now that you have Iron, here are a few fun combinations you can try out.