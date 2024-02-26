Unlike many recipes in Infinite Craft, making Iron is very straightforward—well, kind of. You have to make a Car first and let it rust, but that’s the only weird part of this recipe. Here’s how to make Iron in Infinite Craft.

Iron recipe in Infinite Craft

Make a Car and let it Rust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Iron in Infinite Craft, combine Rust with Rust. To get Rust, you need to make a Car first, then sprinkle some Ash on it to make it Rust. While I’m sure there’s a better way to make Iron, this is probably one of the fastest ways in Infinite Craft.

Car

First, you have to make a Car. To make a Car, combine an Engine with Energy.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Earth + Dust = Planet Planet + Fire = Sun Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Fire = Lightning Lightning + Steam = Electricity Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill Windmill + Fire = Energy Steam + Fire = Engine Energy + Engine = Car

Ash and Rust

Now that you have a Car, all you need is a bit of Ash so you can turn that car into a pile of Rust. Kind of a waste for the Car, but that’s how Infinite Craft works.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Fire = Ash Car + Ash = Rust

Finally, combine the Rust with Rust to get Iron.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Rust + Rust = Iron

Fun Iron combinations in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Iron, here are a few fun combinations you can try out.