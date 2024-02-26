Category:
How to make Iron in Infinite Craft

Of course, you make a Car before you make Iron.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 08:34 am
Iron in Infinite Craft surrounded by some of its components
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike many recipes in Infinite Craft, making Iron is very straightforward—well, kind of. You have to make a Car first and let it rust, but that’s the only weird part of this recipe. Here’s how to make Iron in Infinite Craft.

Iron recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipe for Iron
Make a Car and let it Rust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Iron in Infinite Craft, combine Rust with Rust. To get Rust, you need to make a Car first, then sprinkle some Ash on it to make it Rust. While I’m sure there’s a better way to make Iron, this is probably one of the fastest ways in Infinite Craft

Car

First, you have to make a Car. To make a Car, combine an Engine with Energy.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Earth+Dust=Planet
Planet+Fire=Sun
Water+Fire=Steam
Steam+Steam=Cloud
Cloud+Fire=Lightning
Lightning+Steam=Electricity
Sun+Electricity=Solar Panel
Solar Panel+Wind=Windmill
Windmill+Fire=Energy
Steam+Fire=Engine
Energy+Engine=Car

Ash and Rust

Now that you have a Car, all you need is a bit of Ash so you can turn that car into a pile of Rust. Kind of a waste for the Car, but that’s how Infinite Craft works.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Plant=Tree
Tree+Fire=Ash
Car+Ash=Rust

Finally, combine the Rust with Rust to get Iron. 

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Rust+Rust=Iron

Fun Iron combinations in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Iron, here are a few fun combinations you can try out.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Iron+Gotham=Batman
Iron+Human=Robot
Iron+Mountain=Mine
Iron+Europe=Sword
Iron+Fish=Swordfish
Iron+Car=Tank
Iron+Plant=Steel
Iron+Marriage=Wedding Ring
Iron+Family=Knight
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.