How to make Air in Infinite Craft

With all the extravagant things you can make in Infinite Craft, you often don’t consider making the most basic elements. Sure, you have Water and Wind as starting ingredients, but you could really do with getting some fresh Air in Infinite Craft, so here’s how.

Air recipe in Infinite Craft

Smoke, Incense, and Plants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Air in Infinite Craft, combine Oxygen with another Oxygen. As you probably know, Plants release Oxygen, and while that’s still true in Infinite Craft, you have to trick the game into telling it exactly what you want the Plants to give you. That’s why you also need a Candle and a Prayer for this recipe. Here’s the entire crafting process.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Water = Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Plant + Smoke = Incense Incense + Smoke = Prayer Prayer + Fire = Candle Candle + Plant = Oxygen Oxygen + Oxygen = Air

Fun Air combinations in Infinite Craft

Now you have some Air to breathe in Infinite Craft, here are a couple of things you can make by combining Air with other ingredients. Having said that, most of the time, whatever you combine with Air, you’ll end up getting Wind—but there are still a few fun combinations to discover.