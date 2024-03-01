Category:
How to make Air in Infinite Craft

How will your creations breathe?
Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024
With all the extravagant things you can make in Infinite Craft, you often don’t consider making the most basic elements. Sure, you have Water and Wind as starting ingredients, but you could really do with getting some fresh Air in Infinite Craft, so here’s how.

Air recipe in Infinite Craft

To make Air in Infinite Craft, combine Oxygen with another Oxygen. As you probably know, Plants release Oxygen, and while that’s still true in Infinite Craft, you have to trick the game into telling it exactly what you want the Plants to give you. That’s why you also need a Candle and a Prayer for this recipe. Here’s the entire crafting process.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Plant+Smoke=Incense
Incense+Smoke=Prayer
PrayerFire=Candle
Candle+Plant=Oxygen
Oxygen+Oxygen=Air

Fun Air combinations in Infinite Craft

Now you have some Air to breathe in Infinite Craft, here are a couple of things you can make by combining Air with other ingredients. Having said that, most of the time, whatever you combine with Air, you’ll end up getting Wind—but there are still a few fun combinations to discover.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Air+Dandelion=Seed
Air+Love=Angel
Air+Japan=Typhoon
Air+Car=Airplane
AirFood=Breath
Air+Cool=Fan
Air+Party=Baloon
Air+Mosquito=Malaria (Yikes!)
Air+Sweden=ABBA (I love this)
Air+Swamp=Dragon
Air+Tonic=Soda
Air+Batman=Superman
Air+Sun Tzu=Fog of War
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.